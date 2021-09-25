Black Clover Chapter 308 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover is an ongoing manga series published and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. The story’s center is Asta, an orphan born without any mana capacity.

Even though Asta doesn’t possess magic prowess, he still has an anti-magic body. It allows him to deflect any kind of magic attack directed at him and makes him a hindrance to his opponent. Asta’s goal is to become Wizard King. And to achieve that, he must prove himself to all kingdoms. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 308 spoilers, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 307 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 307 recap, Zenon has a conversation with the devil. He’s on the brink of death due to the arrow that pierced through his body. Zenon decides to make a deal with the devil for the possession of their heart.

Deal With Devil

In return for Devil’s heart, Zenon offers everything to the devil. As per his contract, if the Spade Kingdom survives, he will hand over his soul to the devil. The devil accepts the offer and gives him his heart. Zenon comes back to life as Yuno doesn’t believe this sight.

Langris senses that Zenon has transformed into a completely different being. He has now properly become a devil and his strength has increased tenfolds. Zenon traps Yuno first in his cube, however, he manages to break it.

Older Brother

Zenon pierces through the body of Yuno. He says that Yuno intentionally missed his heart because it would kill Langris. That mistake might’ve just cost him his life. He completely overpowers his opponent and defeats him.

Next, he moves to Langris who is just hanging by the thread. He comments that Langris has escaped death on countless occasions, however, this will be the last time. Just when he’s about to deliver the decisive blow, Langaris’ brother arrives and saves him.

Fight Together

Langris is a bit disappointed and his brother will save him once again. Finral didn’t want to butt in but he couldn’t leave his brother alone. He says that he came to rescue Yami, that’s why he interfered in their match.

Zenon decides to use Fallen Angel on Langris. He has a good understanding of their abilities hence he wants to finish both of them as quickly as possible. Langris agrees to take help from his brother in this fight. They believe together they can defeat the enemy.

Black Clover Chapter 308 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, no Black Clover chapter 308 spoilers have come out on Reddit. However, you can expect the raw scans to drop at any moment. For the time being, let’s discuss how the latest fight is going to pan out.

Langris and Finral vs Zenon

Zenon has become much stronger than he was. It didn’t even take him a minute to finish off Yami who was the only one capable of defeating him. Zenon could’ve defeated Langris as well, however, Finral once again saved his brother.

This is certainly an interesting matchup because both brothers complement each other’s abilities. Zenon too understands that, hence he wants to finish it as quickly as possible. In the next chapter, we will find out whether the duo of the brother is capable of killing the devil.

Black Clover Chapter 308 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 308 is available to read online on Viz and Mangaplus. You can subscribe to these platforms and access the chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 308 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 308 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 4 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 3 rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 3 rd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 3 rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 3rd

Can Langris and Finral defeat Zenon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.