Black Clover is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. It gets featured in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan as one of its top titles. Black Clover is a magic fantasy anime that revolves around its protagonist Asta and his exploits.

Asta is born without any magic, unlike other people. However, he does possess an anti-magic body which allows him to combat magic users. Using his ability, Asta defeats overwhelming enemies to secure his goal of becoming a wizard King. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 307 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 307 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 306 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 306 recap, Yuno finally readies his arrow and proceeds to shoot it into the body of Zenon. It pierces right through his chest, leaving him in shambles. There’s a face of horror and shock on Zenon, who couldn’t believe what Yuno just did.

Zenon’s Past

The arrow pierced so fast that Zenon had no time to react. Yuno calls it their victory. Hearing his words, Zenon thinks about the time in his childhood. His siblings mock him for getting hurt. However, his older brother says that his potential is more than his siblings.

One day, John starts beating him. However, he gets saved by Allen who interferes and saves his life. He doesn’t like people discriminating against someone because of their magic capability. He tells Zenon that his magic is interesting.

Goals

Allen reveals that he wants to protect people residing in the country. Since the region keeps getting invaded by enemies, he wants to become commander of the defense force. Zenon also joins the same ambition and decides to become commander.

He tells his brother that he won’t become host to the devil. Both Allen and Zenon complete their training and become commanders of the defense force. One day, a dungeon appears in the country and both of them get dispatched to deal with it.

Ultimate Strength

A sealed devil appears and Allen approaches it to kill. Zenon has two options. One, he can kill the devil but it will also kill Allen. Two, he can save Allen but the devil will kill people within the vicinity and cause heavy casualties.

Zenon takes the former option. He realizes that strength of even one devil is big enough to cause damage of such scale. He goes to his brother and agrees to become host to the devil. Zenon brings out Beelzebub and makes a deal with him.

Black Clover Chapter 307 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clover chapter 307 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any raw scans yet. It will take some time for spoilers to arrive. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the next chapter.

Is Zenon Truly Defeated?

It seems like it’s far from over for Zenon. Yuno was confident in his attack, however, considering his backstory, it won’t be the end of him. Maybe Yuno will have to push more to defeat the devil that stands in front of him.

Nonetheless, it seems like Tabata is drawing Zenon to be an important character. If he’s getting a backstory, he should have some relevance in the story. In any case, he will face defeat at the hands of Yuno and Langris and we will find about it in the next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 307 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 307 is available to read online on Viz media. To access all of its chapters, you’ll need to subscribe to it.

Black Clover Chapter 307 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 307 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 27 th

India – 9:30 PM, September 26 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 26 th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 26 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 26th

Can Yuno defeat Zenon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more Black Clover, make sure to follow us on social media.