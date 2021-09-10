Black Clover Chapter 306 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. The center of the story is Asta, a boy born without any mana in a world where magic rules.



Asta’s dream is to become Wizard King. However, with his manaless body, the dream faces an obstacle. To his surprise, Asta possesses a body capable of repelling any magic. This allows him to compete against the strongest magic users and hence relieves his dream. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 306 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 305 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 305 recap, Yuno asks Langris to buy him 3 minutes to prepare against Zenon. In that time, Yuno won’t be able to defend himself. Hence it’s up to Langris to buy this time and ensure Yuno’s safety.



Difference in Power

There’s a huge difference between the abilities of Zenon and Langris. So far, Langris has only been able to dodge his attacks, that too with the help of Yuno. But still, they have no other choice. Yuno reminds Langris that he is the strongest spatial magic-user.

Inside Zenon’s magic space, people can’t use their magic abilities.

However, since Langris is a spatial magic user, he can create another space and then deal with Zenon. He uses the same strategy to block the arrows incoming his way.



The Vice-Captain

Langris remembers the time when he hated Yuno. He didn’t want to lose him at any cost. He thought his Spatial Magic was invincible. However, Yuno changed his mind and inspired everyone behind him to become even stronger. He is the vice-captain of Golden Dawn.

Zenon keeps on using the arrows to break the barrier. Langris somehow tries to block them, but he realizes it won’t be long before they pierce him. Yuno tries to hurry up the process so that he can take over the fight.



The Strongest Magic Knight Brigade

The arrows finally break the barrier and pierce through the body of Langris. Zenon reminds him that he is far stronger than everyone else and this is the ultimate truth. Langris leaves the barrier behind and strides forward to attack Zenon.

With a huge shout, he says that they’re the strongest magic knight brigade and he will keep on persisting. Just as he closes the distance, 3 minutes end, and Yuno gets ready with his attack of Spirit of Eurus. He points an arrow towards Zenon.



Black Clover Chapter 306 Spoilers Reddit

Hopefully, if there’s no break next week, we will see Black Clover chapter 306 spoilers on Reddit pretty soon. You can expect them to come out few days before official release. Here’s what you can expect from it.



Yuno vs Zenon

Langris did a great job of buying time for his teammate. Yuno is a strong magic user and fully capable of facing off against Zenon. However, it will be interesting to see if Zenon could counter this attack. As a high-ranking devil, it shouldn’t be a problem for him.

But we should also keep in mind that Magicula is defeated. And this incident took place minutes before her defeat. So Zenon may already be out and Langris and Yuno would be moving forward to the next location.



Black Clover Chapter 306 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 306 online on Viz Media. It provides English translated chapters for all Weekly Shonen Jump manga with a subscription.

Black Clover Chapter 306 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 306 release date and time.



Japan – 01:00 AM, September 27th

India – 9:30 PM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 26th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 26th

