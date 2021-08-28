Black Clover is an ongoing manga series currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. Set in the world of magic where hierarchy is decided based on magic users, Black Clover follows the story of Asta and his rise to become wizard King.

Unlike many people, Asta is born without any mana. However, he possesses the body fully capable of repelling any kind of magic attack. Furthermore, he’s a hard worker and with his extraordinary physique, he has no problem dealing with enemies. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 305 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 305 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 304 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 304 recap, Magicula’s curse dissolves and Lolopechika comes to her original state. Still slightly unconscious, she finds herself in the arms of Asta. When she wakes up naked, she tells Asta not to look at her.

Lolopechika is Back

Upon seeing Lolopechika, Noelle quickly punches Asta away and takes care of her. She immediately hugs her and undine cries with happiness. Asta asks Noelle why she has gotten flustered all of a sudden, but she can’t look straight into his eyes.

The truth is, Noelle is happy about his return but she’s too embarrassed to look at him. On the other hand, the curse has been lifted but Nozel still can’t speak properly with his sister. Rill informs Charlotte that the effect of his spell is about to run out.

Healing Magic

Charlotte instead thanks Rill because without his aid, he wouldn’t have been able to fight. Lolopechika runs towards Gaja but just as she nears close, he collapses along with Rill and Charlotte. Lolopechika tries to use water recovery magic but it isn’t effective.

Everyone is helpless as nothing can be done about it. Nacht arrives and tells them the same thing. However, he has brought them someone that can aid them. Mimosa comes out and heals the three of them using her Flower Princess Dreamland.

Gaja’s Confession

On his revival, Lolopechika thanks Gaja for everything he went through for her. Gaja casually tells Lolopechika that he loves her, not as a queen but as a person. She gets flustered. Nozel on the other hand says that Yami was responsible for Noelle’s growth, hence he needs to save him.

Now that Magicula is dead, there’s only one member of Dark Triad that they need to eliminate. Then it’s going to be over. Meanwhile, a short before the defeat of Magicula, Langris was fighting one of the devils outside. He says he just needs three minutes to finish off the opponent.

Black Clover Chapter 305 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clover chapter 305 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. The raw scans are yet to release but they will come out pretty soon. For the time being, let’s plot some predictions for the next chapter.

Langris vs Devil

Before the fight of Magicula, Langris is seen fighting a devil. Now, he did say that he will finish it off within 3 minutes but we know how strong these devils are. But if they’re telling us what happened a few minutes ago, it must mean that he secured the victory. In any case, we will find the conclusion to this battle in the next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 305 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 305 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. Note that you’ll need a subscription to the services to access the chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 305 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 305 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 6th

India – 9:30 PM, September 5th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 5th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 5th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 5th

Will Langris defeat the devil within 3 minutes?