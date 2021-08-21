Black Clover Chapter 304 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Set in the world of magic, it follows the protagonist Asta, who is an orphan and born without any magic abilities.

Even though he has a deficiency of mana, Asta possesses a body capable of repelling any kind of magic. He uses it to his advantage and defeats several enemies in his path to achieve the goal of becoming Wizard King. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 304 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 303 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 303 recap, Nozel recalls the moment when his mother was diagnosed with a curse. After the curse, she kept on becoming weaker and nobody in the family realized it was the effect of the curse.

Nozel’s Past

When his mother became cursed, Nozel too became involved in it. If he were to tell anyone about the involvement of Magicula in the case, they too would suffer the same tragedy. Hence, Nozel has no choice but to shut his lips.

Before her passing moment, his mother told Nozel that one day he will surpass her and become much stronger. From that day, Nozel vowed to become much stronger so that he could fight and defeat Magicula.

Noelle’s Disparity

He kept his eyes on his siblings to measure their progress. Solid and Nebra were doing fairly good but Noelle wasn’t ready for the fight. He coldly distanced her in the hope that she won’t get involved in combat and risk her life.

He kept on blaming Noelle for their mother’s death so that she despises him. However, deep down he knew he was the one truly responsible for the death. To become Wizard King in his sight, Nozel kept on fighting stronger enemies and piling up victories.

Defeat of Magicula

Back to the present, Nozel thanks everyone for what they’ve done so far. Now that he’s here, he will take care of Magcula. He goes right towards her and unleashes the attack in full strength. Magicula tells him that devils don’t harbor the emotions like humans.

Nozel delves back and thinks he shouldn’t have locked Noelle away. Instead, they should’ve become stronger and fought the enemy in front of them. The siblings combine their attacks and land a decisive blow on Magicula, this defeating her.

Black Clover Chapter 304 Spoilers Reddit

Black Clover chapter 304 spoilers on Reddit haven’t come out at the time of writing this. However, since there’s no break next week, you can expect the spoilers to drop 1-2 days before the official release. Here’s what we speculate will happen in the next chapter.

Next Battle

Magicula is now defeated for good after giving a really hard time to our heroes. However, it’s still a topic of discussion whether she would’ve lost if she were to manifest her full form. In any case, she’s turned into ashes and the heroes will likely move to the next phase.

There’s still a big looming threat lying ahead for Asta and co. Magicula was just one part of it, but there’s still a bigger picture ahead. Asta needs to recover now to continue to fight while others too need some rest. We will likely find the next stop of our heroes in the next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 304 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 304 online on Viz media. Make sure that you’re subscribed to them to enjoy all the perks.

Black Clover Chapter 304 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 304 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 30th

India – 9:30 PM, August 29th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 29th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 29th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 29th

What will be the next goal of out heroes? Let us know what you think below in the comments.