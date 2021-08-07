Black Clover is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. It is currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Black Clover is a story of Asta, an orphan boy, and his rise to become wizard King.

Set in the world of magic, Asta is born without any magic. However, he compensates that with his physical prowess and his anti-magic body. Intending to become Wizard King in mind, Asta moves forward and defeats formidable opponents in his way. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 323 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 303 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 302 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 302 recap, Noelle transforms into her Saint Stage and Asta applauds her from behind. Valkyrie reminds Noelle that they don’t have much energy left to take on the entire army, but she’s more affirm.

Can Still Fight

Rill uses Lord of Valhalla and supports Noelle from behind. Noelle and Charlotte’s magic is going to play a crucial role here. Noelle uses Scarlet Braided Beautiful Battle Spear and attacks the army of Magicula.

Magicula comments that humans evolve themselves while fighting against something astronomical. She says that humans are the greatest creatures to toy with. She keeps on attacking them using the corpses. Luck joins the battle and starts clearing out enemies.

Together

Luck clears the path of Noelle while she follows him from behind. Rill says that Noelle is inspiring everyone more and more. If they had only one more lightning guide, it would be great. Gaja also gets back up and readies himself for the battle.

Gaja doesn’t have much life left in him but as long as he can protect Lolopechika, he will fight to the death. Luck and Gaja get together and prepare to blitz through the enemies. In a single moment, they kill numerous corpses.

Noelle finally reaches Magicula and attacks her, however, she’s still confident that they can’t do anything to her. Noelle’s swords breaks and Magicula comments that this is her limit. Just in a moment, another person arrives and joins the battle, this time its Nozel.

Black Clover Chapter 303 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, there haven’t been any Black Clover chapter 303 spoilers leaked on Reddit. It might be a while before we get them since there’s a break next week. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the talking points from the next chapter.

Nozel vs Magicula

Nozel has entered the battlefield and he will be facing Magicula next. Even in her incomplete form, Magicula has held her own against the enemies ganging up on her. However, this time she’s going to face Nozel and it won’t be easy.

Also, it seems like Noelle will be out of the fight for now. She did a good job of rallying everyone behind her to defeat the corpses. But as Magicula said, this is her limit and she needs to put her trust in Nozel now.

Can Nozel Beat Magicula?

Time and time again, Magicula has proven that you can never underestimate her. She’s fighting multiple enemies at the same time. Many people thought that Noelle will be able to take her down, however, that didn’t happen.

Nozel might be stronger but Magicula is the supreme devil. From her body language, she isn’t fazed about anything that’s thrown at her. It seems like she will carry the same attitude while fighting Nozel.

Black Clover Chapter 303 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 303 is available to read online on Viz and Mangaplus. You will require a subscription to these services for digital access.

Black Clover Chapter 303 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 303 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 23 rd

India – 9:30 PM, August 22 nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 22 nd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 22 nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 22nd

Can Nozel defeat Magicula? Let us know down below. For more Black Clover updates, make sure to follow us on social media