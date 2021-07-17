Black Clover is an ongoing manga series published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, it is one of the flagship manga of the magazine. The story focuses on Asta, an orphan boy who is born without magic.

Black Clover takes place in the world of magic. The hierarchy is decided on the level of magic usage. While Asta wants to become a top magician, he doesn’t have the tools to achieve that. However, he harnesses the ability of anti-magic which elevates his strength. Let’s take a look at Black Clover chapter 301 spoilers, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 301 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 300 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 300 recap, Gaja’s attack is unable to deliver any long lasting damage to Magicula. His entire body burns out but turns out his efforts were in vain.

Magicula’s Message

Magicula’s body is coated with a super regeneration curse which allows her to regenerate parts of her body immediately. Because of this, she was able to survive the attack from Gaja. Noelle looks around and sees that all of her allies have been knocked out.

Magicula proclaims that everything is over for Noelle and there’s no hope left. The Decaying World starts affecting her but she still doesn’t give up. Magicula is fascinated by this notion of humans and their tendency to not give up regardless of the circumstances.

Humans Don’t Give Up

Magicula’s reasoning states that the devils will never fight someone who’s above their rank. However, it’s different with humans. They’ll often go beyond their capabilities to protect their loved ones like Gaja and Acier.

She asks Noelle to give up. But Noelle doesn’t have any plans to back out as she vows to fight back even if she were to die. She states that the real strength of humans is refusing to give up. Magicula finds it perplexing however she’s done playing around.

Humans Don’t Give Up

She prepares to launch curse warding magic via Lolopechika which would explode and take everyone’s lives within the vicinity. By doing so, she will be able to manifest herself. However, when she’s about to begin the spell, Asta intercepts and stops her.

Black Clover Chapter 301 Spoilers Reddit

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 301 on Reddit haven’t surfaced yet. If we go by the assumption, you should be able to find them few days before the official release. For the time being, let’s find out some predictions for the upcoming chapter.

Asta vs Magicula

Even when her back was against the wall, Noelle didn’t give up and kept fighting. After so much trouble, Asta has finally come to aid her. He will be a formidable opponent for Magicula because of his anti-magic property.

Asta vs Magicula

Magicula was about to explode Lolopechika to complete her manifestation. But thanks to Asta’s effort, she has faced a halt in her plans. Of course, fighting Asta will be difficult compared to Noelle. Even though, Magicula has proven to be rather impressive taking on Gaja and Noelle in her incomplete form. But Asta is a different case.

If Asta has come here, that means probably others have arrived as well. Or maybe they could’ve left Asta to deal with Magicula and went to Morris. Whatever the case is, the next chapter is going to be fire for sure. Asta and Magicula’s fight will bring new excitement to the ongoing arc of Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 301 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 301 read online on Viz media and Mangaplus from Shonen Jump. You can digitally access the chapter on their release date through these services.

Here is Black Clover chapter 301 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 2 nd

India – 9:30 PM, August 1 st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 1 st

UK – 4:00 PM, August 1 st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 1st

Can Asta possibly defeat Magicula? Let us know down in the comments. For more Black Clover content, make sure to follow us on social media.