Black Clover is one of the best shonen manga series currently getting serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Written and Illustrated by Yuki Tabata, the series focuses on an orphan boy Asta and his exploits. In Black Clover, Asta has a dream of becoming the Wizard King.

Being born as a boy without any magic, Asta is an unfortunate kid in the world where magic makes you supreme. However, he has an ability that even big magicians fear. With this power, he climbs the ladder of strength and moves forward to achieve his goal. Let’s take a look at Black Clover chapter 300 spoilers, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 300 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 299 Recap

In Black Clover Chapter 299 recap, Noelle’s Saint Stage has dissolved and she has now become harmless to Magicula. She can no longer attack her since Magicula’s decaying world is capable of dissolving any attacks.

Gaja’s Stance

All hopes seem lost for Noelle as she’s unable to do anything. Magicula tells her that no one is going to arrive and save her. Even if someone does, they can’t do anything in Decaying World. Meanwhile, after being stabbed in the stomach, Gaja is still alive. Noelle takes a look at him.

Gaja uses Lightning Magic: Parcelanta over Lolopechika. He doesn’t want to do it but he has run out of options. This immobilizes Lolopechika for some time. Gaja feels it’s all his fault that Lolopechika is in this state. He allowed Magicula to curse her body and turn her into a demon.

Attack on Magicula

Gaja feels like he is unfit to be the guardian on Lolopechika. Even though he’s fighting her right now, he doesn’t want to kill her. But he can’t let himself get killed in the process so it’s a conflicted situation. The only way out of it is to change the target and turn his attack to Magicula.

Gaja gathers every ounce of magic from his body to attack Magicula. He uses Apocalipra Astrauza on Magicula. Turns out, even the so-called Decaying World is unable to erase this attack. Gaja wants to obliterate Magicula in one shot. Seeing that the attack worked, Noelle moves forward to aid Gaja. However, she gets surprised to see that Magicula has disappeared.

Black Clover Chapter 300 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clover chapter 300 spoilers Reddit, there haven’t been any leaks yet. Furthermore, the raw scans for the chapter will take some time. For the time being, let’s discuss some talking points for the next chapter.

Is Magicula Dead?

Gaja put everything in his last attack to ensure that Magicula gets wiped out. From the first look, it does seem like his attack worked. However, Magicula is far stronger than that. She won’t simply die after this attack. But it’s a possibility that Gaja’s strike may have dealt significant damage to her.

It is also important to note that Magicula is still unable to manifest herself completely yet. So the attack may have taken a huge toll on her body. She will most certainly reappear in the next chapter but the weakened state.

Black Clover Chapter 300 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 300 read online on Viz Media and Mangaplus for the official digital release. There are other unofficial scanlators as well but we don’t recommend them.

Here is Black Clover chapter 300 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 19th

India – 9:30 PM, July 18th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 18th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 18th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 18th

Was Gaja successful in defeating Magicula? Let us know your thoughts on this down in the comments.