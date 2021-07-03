Black Clover is one of the most popular titles of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover has a dedicated fanbase. It centers on Asta, an orphan born without magic in a world full of magic. In this world, only magic reigns, and those without it are considered weak. In Black Clover chapter 299 spoilers, we will find out he turns the table.

Asta is a very hardworking individual and doesn’t give up his dream of becoming Wizard King. Asta learns that he possesses a special ability that allows him to repel any kind of magic. With this trait in his arsenal, he embarks to achieve his dream and become the strongest mage. Let’s find out Black Clover chapter 299 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 299 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 298 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 298 recap, Magicula has appeared which leaves Noelle in surprise. Since only one gate has opened so far, she doesn’t understand how she can appear like that. Magicula begins to explain the reason.

Magicula’s Plan

Magicula reveals that she doesn’t want to rely on the gate for her revival. She wants to keep it a last resort. Instead of this, Magicula wants to manifest through her curse warding magic: Evil Goddess’s curse. Magicula goes on to say how it took a long amount of time for her to gather the resources. But everything is now within her reach.

Noelle’s mother Acier was the first person that Magicula killed. Later on, she used Vanica’s body as a vassal. Now that she’s dying, Magicula can use her body to complete her plan. Finally, the last person she needs to kill is Lolopechika, after that she will be able to manifest. Black Clover chapter 299 spoilers will probably provide us more details on it.

Noelle vs Magicula

She uses Demon Water Magic: Hydra of the Dark Abyss. According to Magicula, she has turned Lolopechika into a devil. Noelle gets enraged hearing this and vows to finish Magicula on the spot. Just when she goes to attack her opponent, her magic vanishes.

Magicula uses a decaying world, however, it’s not much strength in her current state. Noelle is struggling to fight but she still stands firm. Magicula praises her on her abilities and says that she is the only person to have encountered her magic.

Gaja’s State

On the other hand, Gaja is trying to fight off Lolopechika who has turned into a demon. He wants to protect Charlotte. Noelle and Magicula’s fight continues with both bringing out their best techniques. Gaja uses true lightning magic: Madalas Astrauza and barges towards Lolopechika. Just when he’s about to approach her, she stabs him in the stomach. Similarly, on the other hand, Magicula realizes her spirit dive has disappeared.

Black Clover Chapter 299 Spoilers

For Black Clover chapter 299 spoilers, there haven’t been any leaks yet. Hopefully, we will get the raw scans release 1-2 days before the official release. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the events that can take place in the next chapter.

Will Magicula Achieve Her Goal?

The current situation suggests that Magicula has an upper hand. Unless a miracle happens, Noelle can’t possibly defeat Magicula, she’s just too powerful. Gaja too has gone down from the looks of the last chapter. He doesn’t want to attack Lolopechika.

Vanica is bound to die since Magicula has her body in possession. But Lolopechika is a different case. Hopefully, on Black Clover chapter 299 release date, we will learn the fate of these characters.

Black Clover Chapter 299 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 299 read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. Note that you need a subscription to read the manga.

Here is Black Clover’s chapter 299 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 12th

India – 9:30 PM, July 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 11th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 11th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 11th

Will Noelle pull off some miracle? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more Black Clover, follow us on social media.