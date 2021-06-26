Black Clover is one of the flagship manga series of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Written and Illustrated by Yuki Tabata, it follows Asta, an orphan boy born without any magic. He lives in a world where magic rules everything and he wishes to become Wizard King. Even though Asta doesn’t have any conventional magic, he does possess anti-magic abilities.

With hard work and diligence, Asta moves forward and overcomes the hurdles he faces along the way. Black Clover has already more than 290 chapters in publication and there’s more to come. Let’s take a look at Black Clover chapter 298 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 298 Spoilers Reddit, Read Online, Release Date and Time

Black Clover Chapter 297 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 297 recap, Noelle attacks Vanica using “Sea Dragon Road”. She stabs her right in the stomach with her sword. However, Vanica still laughs as if nothing is happening to her.

The End of Vanica

There are some beautifully drawn panels depicting the fight between Noelle and Vanica. Noelle continues her previous attack and keeps on pushing Vanica back. Vanica is enjoying their fight even though now her back is against the wall.

Noelle keeps on using different attacks while Vanica brims with excitement with each blow. Finally, Noelle kicks her in the throat which launches her directly onto the walls. At last, Noelle claims her victory as Vanica lies in the pool of blood.

Emergence of Magicula

In her last moments, Vaniac tells Noelle she’s not felt such good in a long period. She suggests it could be friends and now they’re rivals. However, Noelle immediately dismisses this notion, calling her selfish. Just when Noelle is about to deliver a final blow, she hears a voice from Vanica’s body.

Its Magicula, who had possessed the body of Vanica is now coming out. She tells her she’s been with Vanica for a long time and she feels sympathy for her. However, she needs to kill both of them to fully manifest her form. Before doing it, she wants to kill Noelle.

Black Clover Chapter 298 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clove chapter 298 spoilers Reddit, the raw scans haven’t been released yet. Like other Shonen Jump titles, you will be able to find them 1-2 days before release. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points of Black Clover chapter 298 spoilers on Reddit.

Upcoming Threat

Magicula is probably the biggest threat Noelle has faced till now. She was able to firmly defeat Vanica, however, the war is far from over. Magicula had possessed the body of Vanica but now that she’s no longer useful, Magicula is manifesting her form. To fully realize her potential, she needs to kill both Lolepechika and Vanica. But before that, she is to fight against Noelle.

Noelle has spent a good chunk of power dealing with Vanica. It will be difficult for her to compete with Magicula right after this. Furthermore, she is a much bigger threat and her powers are insane. It won’t be an easy fight for her however, we do believe that she will eventually defeat Magicula.

Read Online Black Clover Chapter 298

Read Online Black Clover chapter 298 on digital platforms Viz Media and Mangaplus. These are official platforms by Shonen Jump and you will be able to read the chapter on Black Clover chapter 298 release date and time.

Here is Black Clover chapter 298 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 28th

India – 9:30 PM, June 27th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 27th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 27th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 27th

How will Noelle deal with Magicula? Share your thoughts down in the comments and let us know.