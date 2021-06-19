Black Clover Chapter 297 Spoilers Reddit, Read Online, Release Date & Time

Black Clover is popular manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Written and Illustrated by Yuki Tabata, it follows the adventures of Asta as he strives to become the strongest magic-user in the kingdom.

The story is set in a world where magic rules over everything. However, Asta is one unfortunate child as he is born without it. But to his surprise, he has another ability that is the worst nightmare to any magic-user. Let’s take a look at Black Clover chapter 297 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 297 Spoilers Reddit

Black Clover Chapter 296 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 296 recap, Noelle resumes her fight with Magicula. Noelle was able to save Lolipechika in the last moments. However, she is still hanging by the thread. It is still unsure what resides in her fate.

Noelle vs Vanica Continues

Noelle launches the attack. Vanica is getting chills from the energy that Noelle is emitting at her. Vanica simultaneously launches the attack ‘Pack of Red Beasts’. However, Noelle doesn’t seem to stop. She effortlessly defeats the beasts and leaves Vanica surprised.

Noelle believes that it will take no more than 30 seconds to beat the enemy in front of her. They both clash and with each contact, Vanica gets excited. After all, this is the first in a long time that she has felt this kind of thrill.

Vanica gets a flashback where she remembers the last time she was this excited. It was right after she was possessed by Magicula. Acier who was considered to be strongest around fought her at that time. To protect her child, Acier comprehensively defeated Vanica.

Final Blow

Vanica and Noelle share a past. It was Acier the mother of Noelle who protected her when she was faced with Vanica. Vanica realizes that and wants to settle things once and for all. Similarly, Noelle isn’t going to stop and achieve her goal.

For the last time, Vanica comes up with ‘Red Beast’ while Noelle uses her ‘Sea Dragons Roar’. Both make contact of huge magnitude. In the end, Vanica bit the dust as Noelle went on to stab her.

For Black Clover Chapter 297 spoilers Reddit there’s no information available yet. The raw scans haven’t come out and most likely, we will get them 1-2 before the release of the official chapter. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points of the next chapter.

Is Vanica Dead?

In the final moments, it did look like Noelle got through Vanica. We are approaching the end of this arc so it makes sense for Vanica to go down at this point.

However, it all looks too easy. Magicula is a formidable enemy and obviously, we know Noelle is strong. But maybe there’s still something more left in the tank of Vanica. Black Clover chapter 297 spoilers Reddit will likely clear out this theory.

What are Asta and Co Up To?

The last time we saw their group, they were getting ready to approach the next set of enemies which probably includes Morris. Once this Vanica clash is over, we may see their current status. It seems like the next few chapters will be the last ones for the arc.

All the Black Bulls have toiled hard and the last enemy remains in front of them. Hopefully, the next chapter will tell us more about them.

Read Online Black Clover Chapter 297

Read online Black Clover chapter 297 on Viz Media and Mangaplus. You need to subscribe to their services to access the manga chapter.

Here is Black Clover chapter 297 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 28th

India – 9:30 PM, June 27th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 27th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 27th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 27th

Is Vanica finally defeated? Share your opinions down below and let us know.