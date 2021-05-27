Black Clover Chapter 294 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Magna doesn’t lack in guts and he proved his point by absolutely destroying Dante to shambles. All years of hard work and persistence have now come to fruition for him and he has taken down one of the strongest adversaries in the path of Black Bulls.

Even Nacht and Asta are shocked seeing the sight of their not so strong friend overwhelming a monstrous enemy. Magna is a beast and he will continue to get stronger with his dedication and will to never give up.

Black Clover is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. Published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it is one of the best ongoing shonen manga series. The plot revolves around a young boy by the name of Asta who aspires to become the strongest magic-user. Find out Black Clover chapter 294 release date, time, and spoilers down below.

Black Clover Chapter 294

The next Black Clover Chapter 294 release date is announced to be May of 30th, 2021. It will go into publication in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next week. Here are its release times for different countries.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 31st

India – 9:30 PM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 30th

Where to Read Black Clover Chapter 294?

Like other titles from Shonen Jump, Black Clover’s chapter 294 digital release will appear on the Viz media application. Another source for viewing the manga is Mangaplus that fans can access as well.

What are Spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 294?

The Black Clover Chapter 294 raw scans haven’t come out at the moment. So we don’t have any potential spoilers or leaks at our disposal. In the hindsight, let’s talk about the most possible scenarios that can take place in the upcoming chapter. Here are few discussed talking points from the next release of Black Clover.

Is Dante Dead?

In the last moments, it did seem like Magna delivered a final blow to Dante. Since Dante’s magic has run out, he possibly can’t get up. However, we may have another twist hanging ahead of us that may come unexpectedly. Magna has toiled hard in defeating his enemy and if all his efforts go to waste, his spirit would certainly go down. But we believe Dante is down for good and won’t be coming back anytime soon.

What’s Next?

Asta successfully dealt with high-ranking devil and on the other hand, Magna took down Dark Triad’s Dante. We aren’t fully clear on where the group will go next but hopefully, the next chapter will give us revelation on this subject.

Quick Recap of Black Clover Chapter 293

A smart, cunning and hardworking Magna blistered Dante and stood tall in their battle to the death. Here is a quick recap from the previous release of Black Clover.

I’m Just a Peasant But…

Dante, who’s drunk on his power mocks Magna for his lack of magic. He keeps on regenerating the magic while Magna periodically keeps on losing his fill. Magna has a flashback where he asks Yami why he invited him to join The Bulls. Yami replies by saying he looked gutsiest and this belief is restored within Magna as he goes to deliver a packing punch.

Magna is Gutsiest Peasant

I’m the Gutsiest One

Both Magna and Dante exchange packing blows but none seems to go back even an inch. In the midway of battle, Dante comes to a shocking realization pertaining to his magic capacity. Turns out his magic power disappeared suddenly and Magna gives him an explanation for it.

Both of them are out of magic and now it’s purely a contest of hand-to-hand combat. Magna has an advantage in this regard since Dante has always relied on his magic. After delivering a final blow, Magna screams of relief and stands victorious.

