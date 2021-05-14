Black Clover Chapter 293 Release Date, Time and Where to Read

We get to see the development that Magna went through over the past 8 months to get where he is today. He may be a peasant but he surely doesn’t lack any mettle. Magna has always been hard working and looking for ways to improve himself.

Even though he’s not as strong as his other Black Bull buddies, Magna possesses the will to never give up. With aid from Zora, he learned something incredible which even overwhelmed the invincible Dante. Hopefully, Black Clover chapter 293 will give us more closure on the current situation and see-through Magna’s victory.

Black Clover is a shonen manga series currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. Often dubbed as one of the best modern shonen, Black Clover manga has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years. It centers on Asta, who in the world of magic is magicless but his ambition is big. He wants to become the Wizard King and by doing so become the strongest individual.

The next chapter of Black Clover will continue with his journey as we dive into the next phase of the story.

Black Clover Chapter 293

The Black Clover chapter 293 is set to release on May 23rd, 2021. It will get its release in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. There is a delay of one week this time for the Black Clover manga chapter. Find out the timing of release for the upcoming chapter down below.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 24th

India – 9:30 PM, May 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, May 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 23rd

Where to Read Black Clover Chapter 293?

Black Clover manga is available to read on Viz Media application by Weekly Shonen Jump for digital release. Apart from that if you wish for the paperback version then you’ll have to wait for the release of its next volume.

What are Spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 293?

Unfortunately, the raw scans for the next chapter haven’t come out yet. Usually, they get released 2-3 days before the official release. But fans need not worry because we will be discussing some plot points that can take place in chapter 293. Let’s see some of the talking points from the upcoming release of the manga.

Magna vs Dante Continues

Magna has Dante right where he needs him. Both of their souls are now bound to the chain and if anyone were to cause damage to it, the effect will get reciprocated to their souls. Knowing this, Dante can’t possibly do much. He knows it’s his weakness and Magna is taking full advantage of it.

It’s crazy how surprisingly Magna is performing right now considering his strength. His soul chain deathmatch will surely keep Dante out of bounds. With the release of Black Clover chapter 293, we may finally see the conclusion to this battle.

Quick Recap of Black Clover Chapter 292

The last chapter of Black Clover manga focused on the little flashback of Magna. He learned few things which he’s now utilizing in a fight against Dante. Here is a quick recap from chapter 292 of Black Clover.

Request To Zora

Magna requests Zora to teach him his way of fighting. Magna is fascinated by the strength of Zora even though he’s peasant like himself. Zora tells him that they don’t have high mana however, they can use the most underutilized aspect of magic, “The Runes”. He teaches him about carving various runes and this is where he learns the newly found chain technique.

Magna Gives It to Dante

Dante still underestimates Magna but the latter keeps overwhelming him. Dante uses heavy impact however Magna shows no sign of backing down and punches him to the ground. He declares that no matter who his opponent is, he is going to defeat them.

What do you make of this fight between Magna and Dante? Will Magna come on the side of victory or bite the dust?