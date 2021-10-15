Black Clover Chapter 310 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover is an ongoing manga series serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and created by Yuki Tobata. It follows the story of Asta, a boy born without any magic in a world where magic rules over everything. However, he’s born with a gift that every other magi user desires.

Asta possesses a body capable of repelling any sort of magic. Because of this ability, he’s able to fight with enemies much stronger than him. Furthermore, his athleticism helps him reach new heights. By using it, he strives forward to achieve his dream of becoming Wizard King. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 310 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 309 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 309 recap, a surge of energy comes out of Yuno as he acquires a new grimoire. Zenon is shocked to see the sight and wonders what Yuno’s real identity is. Everyone around stares in awe as Yuno declares his stand.

Royal Bloodline

In just a moment, Yuno pierces through an eye and a wing of Zenon. He doesn’t even get time to retaliate. Yuno is revealed to be from a royal bloodline of the Spade Kingdom. In their history, people capable of using multiple grimoires have appeared and Yuno is one of them.

His real name is Yuno Grenberryal. Bell says that it feels like it is the first time that she has seen a real Yuno. Even though he has got this new power, his strength alone can’t assure him victory. He asks Bell to store some energy for him.

Captain of Golden Dawn

Yuno thanks Langris for fighting Zenon. He says because of him, he was able to acquire this new power. Surprised Langris tries to ask him how he got another grimoire. His brother cuts him and asks Yuno’s identity. He then tells them that he is the captain of Golden Dawn.

He assures them that they can relax as he will go on to defeat Zenon. By straight away using Star Magic “Quartile”, Yuno manages to push back his opponent and severely wounds him. Zenon wastes no time trapping Yuno in his substance.

Righteous

Zenon thinks that there’s no way Yuno will be able to come out of his subspace. However, Yuno manages to break out of it using Junction immediately. He tells Zenon that the contents of the grimoire were engraved to defeat him.

Yuno uses Quatile Hasta and once again pierces through the body of Zenon. He says that the choice he made was right. What follows after is a sequence of attacks directed at Zenon. With the belief of being righteous, Yuno declares that he will stand victorious.

Black Clover Chapter 310 Spoilers Reddit

In Black Clover chapter 310 spoilers Reddit, Yuno will most likely finish the battle. He has come a long way and it seems like it will pay off in the next chapter. Hopefully, it will also mark the end of Zenon’s struggle.

Yuno vs Zenon

Now that Zenon’s subspace doesn’t work on Yuno, the biggest weapon in his arsenal is gone. Yuno has gained pretty good strength and two grimoires are more than enough to defeat the enemy in front of him.

Unless Zenon has something up his sleeves, there’s no chance for him. When Bell releases the energy stored in her body. It will be over for Zenon. Yuno right now has an upper hand and he will probably emerge victoriously.

Black Clover Chapter 310 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 310 online on Viz media. To access all the chapters of Black Clover, you’ll need to subscribe to their platform.

Black Clover Chapter 310 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 310 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 25th

India – 9:30 PM, October 24th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 24th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 24th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 24th

Will Yuno be able to defeat Zenon? Let us know down in the comments.