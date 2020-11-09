Black Celebrities Pay Tribute To ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek | National News

Alex Trebek, the longtime TV game show host of Jeopardy!, died Sunday (Nov. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. He was 80.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said a statement posted on the show’s Twitter account.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. However, he continued to host the game show, which had suspended production in March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.