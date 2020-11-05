Entertainment

Black America Votes: Voter Suppression Tactics failed to Discourage Black Voters

November 5, 2020
1 Min Read
Experts in the Advancement Project’s National Office, a national racial justice organization, said even though a worldwide health outbreak, last minute survey closures and attempts to slow the shipping of vote-by-mail ballots through the United States Postal Service, Republicans were able to cast their ballots in substantial amounts. 

“There have been deliberate attempts to erect obstacles at every turn,” said Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project National Office. “We found people standing in line for around 11 hoursthe battle of voter registration guidelines, the elimination of polling sites and absence of fall boxes in Brown and Black communities.”

“Our attorneys were on standby across the nation, encouraging election security efforts and fixing problems as they arrived,” she added. “We have to keep to galvanize and struggle at no cost, fair and secure elections. We must proceed together with all the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of all 2020. As soon as we make it simpler and open access, folks will vote”

