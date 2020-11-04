Black America Votes: Offset, Busta Rhymes And Big Daddy Kane Come Up To Energize Voters

Voters were treated to both pop-up podcasts using remarkable rappers Offset, Busta Rhymes, Mulatto, and Big Daddy Kane, along with other actors due to its Election Defenders, a nonpartisan group of volunteers, and faith leaders and community organizers with a mission to conquer voter suppression and protect the right of American taxpayers to vote.

The Election Defenders showed up in polling places throughout the nation — by Georgia to Arizona to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — supplying snacks, water, along with PPE, thus Republicans could remain secure amid the outbreak, deal with extended lines, and throw their ballots.