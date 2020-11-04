Entertainment

Black America Votes: Offset, Busta Rhymes And Big Daddy Kane Come Up To Energize Voters

November 4, 2020
1 Min Read
Black America Votes: Offset, Busta Rhymes And Big Daddy Kane Come Out To Energize Voters

Voters were treated to both pop-up podcasts using remarkable rappers Offset, Busta Rhymes, Mulatto, and Big Daddy Kane, along with other actors due to its Election Defenders, a nonpartisan group of volunteers, and faith leaders and community organizers with a mission to conquer voter suppression and protect the right of American taxpayers to vote. 

The Election Defenders showed up in polling places throughout the nation — by Georgia to Arizona to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — supplying snacks, water, along with PPE, thus Republicans could remain secure amid the outbreak, deal with extended lines, and throw their ballots.

 

“In the face of a worldwide pandemic, risks of violence and lengthy lines made to curb the vote, that the people are fighting with happiness. Together, we’ll make voting accessible for everybody,” said Stamp.

“The stars of the series were organizers and Republicans that braved the components in support of democracy.

The Election Defenders functions with tens of thousands of individuals nationally offering voting aid, election and voter defense. As an example, they are educated to de-escalate White supremacist intimidation strategies. And they can alert a community of attorneys and specialists if there is any problem for Republicans

Breaking NEWS 

View: Adorable Video Of 11-Year-Old Dressed As Senator Kamala Harris | National News

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment