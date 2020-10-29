Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against the Kardashian Family Moves Forward

significant lawful success. Blac Chyna’s litigation against the Kardashian-Jenner household to proceed following a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion from to dismiss the suit based on”substantial evidence” filed by Chyna, such as unaired footage out of her reality series using ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

The former reality star, 32, is having the family for supposedly getting the show . The trial is scheduled to start on November 29, 2021.

“Blac Chyna will search millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris[Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], also Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, stated in a statement to Us Weekly. “Chyna is’beyond ecstatic’ she will have her day in court”

At another trial, Chyna — whose actual name is Angela Renée White — may even”get her day in court” with Rob, 33, with whom she shares one particular kid, Fantasy Renée. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused the Arthur George sock designer’s motion to dismiss Chyna’s revenge porn case. Chyna and Rob initially went public with their relationship in 2016 and got engaged that April. They also called it quits in December 2016 and in July 2017, Rob posted explicit photographs of Chyna on interpersonal networking.

Rob & Chyna was revived for another year in 2017, however, E! informed Variety in the time the show was placed”on hold” Chyna subsequently accused Rob’s household of supposedly obtaining the show . Apart from her litigation with the Kardashian-Jenner household and more than the explicit photograph scandal, Chyna can also be fighting Rob in court to get custody over their 3-year-old daughter, Fantasy.