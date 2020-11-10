Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., An Evangelical Adviser To Donald Trump, Dead At 66 | National News

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a Leading Leader and evangelical Advisor to Donald Trump, has passed off.

Based on an announcement from Bishop Jackson’s church, through Religion Newsthat the 66-year old passed out on Monday (November 9).

“It’s with a heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has been listened to be together with the Lord on November 9, 2020,” the announcement read. “Please pray for the Jackson family comfort and honor their right to privacy at the moment.”

The Rev. Rickardo Bodden, chief of personnel of Hope Christian Church, told Religion News that he didn’t understand the origin of Jackson’s departure.

Jackson was exploited among president Trump’s unofficial evangelical advisers and seen the White House on several occasions. In addition, he attended Trump’s Republican National Convention final speech .

Bishop Jackson was senior leader at the Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland.

In 2005, Jackson was diagnosed with esophageal cancerand throughout his remedy for this had a stroke. ) Back in 2015, he advised”The 700 Club” at one stage, he had been”24 hours off from dying”

Jackson was also an author, also wrote novels for example 2013’s You’re Created For More: Six Steps to Implementing Through to Your Destiny and 2004’s The Warrior’s Heart: Rules of Engagement to Your Spiritual War Zone.