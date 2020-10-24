Entertainment

Billy Porter on His Road to Superstardom

October 24, 2020
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked with”Pose” celebrity Billy Porter, who’s narrating the HBO Max docuseries”Equal.”

Together with dishing in his newest job, Porter also represented on his street from Broadway to celebrity. He explained,”I had been advised that my queerness had been my own accountability, and I’d never have the ability to attain any kind of crossover success which mattered. Everybody was appropriate for a very long time and they were not.”

Porter has won the Emmy, Tony, and a Grammy.

