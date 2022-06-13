Billy Kametz Girlfriend: Was He Married to Erica Lindbeck?

Billy P. Kametz was an American voice actor who lived from March 22, 1987 until June 9, 2022. Josuke Higashikata in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Ferdinand von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Takuto Maruki in Persona 5 Royal were among the English voices he provided.

In 2016, Kametz relocated to Sherman Oaks, California, to play Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular’s final performance. Kametz began working as a voice actor in California, where he portrayed several prominent roles. Kametz earned the Best VA Performance (EN) award at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020 for his performance as Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero. He also started dating Erica Lindbeck, a fellow voice actress.

Kametz revealed on April 26, 2022, that he would be retiring from voice acting and returning to Hershey, Pennsylvania, after being diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. On May 1, 2022, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to fund travel, insurance charges, medical expenditures not covered by insurance, and other necessities.

Was Billy Kametz’s Wife, Erica Lindbeck, a Voice Actress?

Billy Kametz, who worked as a voice actor, never married. Furthermore, people appear to be curious about his dating history and whether or not he has ever been engaged. His marital status, on the other hand, was single and he was not engaged.

Regardless, according to the sources, he was dating Erica Lindbeck. Fans continue to debate whether or not he was married to Erica. They were, nevertheless, dating, as previously reported.

Kametz, like his friends and employees, was a happy person who loved spending time with them. Kametz, the late voice actor, was a secret keeper who never shared facts about his personal life.

Billy Kametz Died as A Result of A Car Accident.

The death of Billy Kametz has come as a shock to his fans and family. The voice actor died on June 9, 2022, at the age of 35. According to several of our reliable sources, Billy died of colon cancer.

After being diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer, Kametz announced on April 26, 2022, that he would be taking a break from his job and returning to Hershey, Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe account was also established on May 1, 2022, to assist Billy with travel, insurance, medical expenditures, and daily living expenses.

People are oblivious to the fact that Billy, the young man, is no longer alive. Similarly, fans are pouring out their sympathies for Billy’s soul and strength for his family and friends on social media.

Billy Kametz, Did You Have a Wife or A Girlfriend?

To cut to the chase, Billy Kametz was not married. His obituary, which does not mention him having a wife, confirms that he was not married. Billy was formerly linked to another voice actress, Erica Lindbeck, according to speculations. “Holy crap, they’re dating,” one follower tweeted, identifying both.

“I will be in love with you for the rest of my life,” Erica wrote on June 12, 2022.

“I’ve been thinking this since I saw you on one of his streams but are you dating each other?” a fan had previously inquired in February 2021. “Erica and Billy sitting on a bench…,” a nosy fan inquired in December 2021. “Are you two very close, like dating or even further apart?”

“Love and prayers to your family Billy and Erica,” another bereaved admirer wrote following his passing. When they were streaming together for the last time, fans saw them together for the last time, and Bill appeared joyful and smiling the entire time.

Erica was born on May 29, 1992, and is a voice actress. She was a native of Boston, Massachusetts.

Erica is well known for her roles as Black Cat in the 2018 Spider-Man video game, Loona in Helluva Boss, Cassie Cage in Mortal Kombat, the Barbie doll, and a variety of other characters. Lindbeck and Lee was a show she and Mela Lee hosted with other local voice actresses as guests.

Family of Billy Kameez

William “Bill” Kametz and Cheryl (Sartori) Kametz had a son named Billy Kametz. “Happy anniversary to this beautiful gentleman, it’s been 37 wonderful years here’s to many more!” his mother posted on Instagram on their 37th wedding anniversary. XO”.

Billy’s parents will be celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary in 2021.

Cheryl, who was born in May 1967, is 65 years old, whereas William, who was born in July 1953, is 68. William attended Bethlehem Catholic High School and graduated in 1971.

In the Meanwhile, He Attended Franklin & Marshall College.

He was survived by his parents, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, and two nephews, Cash and Jaxon of Georgia. In July of 2015, his sisters were married. They exchanged wedding vows on October 10, 2015, according to The Knot.

She graduated from Lower Dauphin High School in 2003 and West Virginia University in 2007 with a marketing degree. She works for Platinum Fundraising in Atlanta, Georgia, as a Fundraising Sales Specialist. She spent five years with Platinum Fundraising in 2018.

