From Heavy to Healthy: Incredible Weight Loss Story of Billy Gardell

William Gardell Jr. (born August 20, 1969) is a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. Mike Biggs, a Chicago police officer, was played by Gardell on Mike & Molly. He also had a recurring role as Billy Colivida on Yes, Dear and appeared as a police officer in a dozen episodes of My Name Is Earl. Gardell voiced Santa in Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and was a recurring character on Sullivan & Son as Lyle Winkler. Gardell has been starring as Bob Wheeler in the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola since 2019.

Billy Gardell’s Weight Loss

You’ll be surprised to learn that the Mike & Molly star shed nearly 140 pounds or 63.5 kg. Gardell weighed 350 pounds at his peak. His weight loss journey has been incredible, as he has lost significant fat. Billy Gardell is currently around 210 pounds. Gardell’s weight gain resulted from long-standing unhealthy eating habits, including junk food, smoking, and drinking. He lost over 140 pounds by avoiding unhealthy foods and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Billy Gardell’s weight loss plan included simple exercises and dietary changes. He began experimenting with new and effective methods, such as eliminating soda, alcohol, and processed foods from his diet.

Gardell’s Secret Journey to Weight Loss

To maintain his healthy routine, the comedian began to cook more nutritious foods for himself. Furthermore, he became more active and incorporated physical activities into his daily routine. Recognizing the importance of physical activity, the sitcom star began walking and jogging around his neighbourhood for 30 minutes daily. When Gardell was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, he decided to work with a fitness trainer and nutritionist.

Despite his reservations, he revealed in an interview that CBS hired a fitness trainer for him. Along the way, he was helped by a team of experts and certified diabetes educators, including his licenced life coach Marlene Boas, celebrity fitness trainer Dolvett Quince, Type 2 diabetes cookbook author Franklin Becker, and Laleh Mohajerani.

Billy’s Weight Loss Diet

In a recent interview on the ‘Wendy Williams show, he stated unequivocally that he enjoys eating. However, due to his weight gain, he had to control his desire for food, particularly unhealthy foods. According to his dietician, Billy Gardell’s weight loss diet includes lean meat and vegetables and carbs like rice and oatmeal. At dinner, he avoids high-calorie foods like white bread because they cause a spike in his blood glucose levels.

Billy’s Early Life

Gardell, born in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, attended Winter Park High School in Orange County, Florida, in 1985. After his parents divorced, he moved to Florida with his mother and younger siblings as a child. Gardell only returned to Pennsylvania in the summers after that. He has stated that living in Florida was a positive experience for him.

He began working in the receiving area of a department store warehouse at 15, unloading trucks and stacking pallets. In 1987, he started cleaning bathrooms, seating patrons, and answering phones at Bonkerz, a local comedy club. After a dare with some coworkers, he began performing at the comedy club’s open-mic nights on December 28. “I couldn’t cover the bet if I didn’t host an open mic night. I promised myself that I would do it. They bet I wouldn’t, and I didn’t, “He elaborated. He eventually began opening for comedians such as Dennis Miller and George Carlin.

Billy’s Career Foundation

Gardell is well-known for his comedic roles and enjoys Jackie Gleason. His influences include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, John Candy, and John Belushi. Although Bonkerz helped launch his comedy career, he had credited the support from his grandmother, saying: “She told me when I was eight years old that I could be a comic”.

Gardell revealed before Mike & Molly that he considered a career in radio after being on the road for his comedy act began to interfere with his family time. He has appeared in several feature films, including Bad Santa (co-starring Billy Bob Thornton), You, Me, and Dupree (co-starring Owen Wilson), and Avenging Angelo (with Sylvester Stallone and Anthony Quinn).