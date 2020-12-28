Billy Connolly satisfied Paul McCartney soon after a priest stalked him to comedy gigs | Tunes | Leisure

Billy Connolly has been functioning comedian phases for more than 50 a long time at this stage. The Scottish funnyman is seeing out his vocation with a single final Television demonstrate this night, showcasing some of his largest and very best job highlights.

The demonstrate, titled Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Satisfaction, will feature some of the comic’s best stand-up moments, interviews with celebrities, and some unseen footage from about the yrs.

The Tv celebration will mark the conclusion of Connolly’s career, a decision he designed for himself due to his Parkinson’s prognosis.

The 78-calendar year-previous was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Condition in 2013, and has considering the fact that stopped embarking on comedy tours.

In the present, Connolly will talk frankly about meeting a collection of enormous stars above the several years – like 1 of The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney.

