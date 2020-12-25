Billionaire snaps up Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch for US$22m (but it was originally on the market for $100m)

ichael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has been sold for US$22 million (£16.2m) – less than a quarter of its original asking price.
Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle purchased the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, after seeing the site from the air and putting in an offer.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale of the property to Mr Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies, who sees the investment as a land banking opportunity.
The asking price of the property was US$100 million (£73.6m) in 2016 then dropped to US$67m (£49m) a year later.
Michael Jackson – In pictures
Micheal Jackson performing with The Jackson 5 on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1969
The Jackson 5 (Circa 1970s)
Getty Images
Jackson’s Thriller is seen as one of the iconic music videos (1983)
Sony
Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena, London in 2009
AP
The Jacksons
Michael (first from left) with his brothers in 1972
Getty Images
Michael Jackson in 1972
Getty Images
Michael Jackson and his brothers, Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Jermaine at Heathrow Airport in 1972
Getty Images
Off The Wall by Michael Jackson in 1979
Splash News
Michael Jackson in concert at the Rainbow Theatre, London in 1979
Getty Images
Jackson visited Freddie Mercury backstage at a gig in 1980
Thriller by Michael Jackson in 1982
Jackson with Bubbles the chimp and a llama in 1983
Rex
Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson at the AIR London studio mixing desk in 1983
PA
Jackson in the Billie Jean video in 1983
Rex
Jackson performing in 1984
Michael Jackson is taken into hospital with severe burns to the head after the shooting of a Pepsi commercial in 1984
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson circa 1986
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson poses with his pet boa constrictor in 1987
Getty Images
Michael Jackson during filming for hi ‘Bad’ music video in 1987
Getty Images
Michael Jackson’s Bad Album in 1987
Splash News
Michael Jackson performs with Sammy Davis Jnr in 1988
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson with educator Henry Ponder, President of Fisk University, who presented Jackson with an honorary doctorate in human letters at the 44th anniversary dinner of the United Negro College Fund at the Sheraton Centre, New York in 1988
Getty Images
Jackson’s Smooth Criminal video in 1988
The late singer performing in 1988
Luke Frazza.AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson in 1988
Mail on Sunday
Michael Jackson with his chimp ‘Bubbles’ in 1998 sharing a cup of tea while on tour in Japan
Michael Jackson sits with orphaned and abandoned Ivory Coast children he invited to the Intercontinental Hotel, Abidjan in 1992
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson flanked by Mickey Mouse and Minnie in 1992
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl in 1993
Getty Images
Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley in 1994
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson with Lisa-Marie Presley in 1994
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley are seen in the “You Are Not Alone” music video in 1995
Getty Images
Michael Jackson and rock guitarist Slash perform the opening number at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
AFP/Getty Images
Jackson during a controversial performance of “Earth Song” at the Brit Awards in 1996
Rex
Michael Jackson HIStory World Tour in 1996
Phil Walter/Getty
Michael Jackson and his wife Debbie Rowe pose for a wedding photo in 1996
REUTERS
Michael Jackson in 1997
AFP/Getty Images
Nelson Mandela with Michael Jackson in 1999
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson makes a special appearance with Whitney Houston during KTU’s ‘Miracle on 34th St.’ concert at Madison Square Garden in 2000
Getty Images
An aerial view of the Neverland Valley Ranch of Michael Jackson in 2001
Getty Images
Michael Jackson accepting his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001
AFP/Getty Images
Dame Elizabeth Taylor accompanied by Michael Jackson, attend a gala charity concert honouring her career, life and fundraising achievement at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 2001
PA
Michael Jackson in 2002
AFP/Getty Images
MIchael Jackson in 2002
AFP/Getty Images
Britney Spears and Michael Jackson on stage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards
Getty Images
Michael Jackson holds the hands of his children Paris Michael (four) and son Prince Michael (five) with their faces covered during a visit to Berlin Zoo in 2002
Michael Jackson holds his eight-month-old son Prince Michael II over the balcony of the Adlon Hotel, Berlin, Germany in 2002
Getty Images
Michael Jackson and James Brown perform at the 3rd Annual BET Awards in 2003
Getty Images
Beyonce’ Knowles and singer Michael Jackson, winner of the 2003 Humanitarian Award, hug onstage at The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Neveda in 2003
Getty Images
Michael Jackson’s picture is shown in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department document after Jackson was booked on child molestation charges in 2003
PA
Michael Jackson with sisters LaToya Jackson and Janet Jackson in 2004
Getty Images
Joe Jackson with his son Michael Jackson in 2005
AP
Michael Jackson with a selection of his Guinness World Record certificates at their London headquarters in 2006
PA
Michael Jackson performs ‘We Are The World’, on stage during the World Music Awards at Earls Court in 2006
PA
Michael Jackson and director Kenny Ortega (left) are shown in Los Angeles during rehearsals in 2009
AP
Michael Jackson announces plans for Summer residency at the O2 Arena in 2009
Getty Images
Michael Jackson is seen during London rehearsals in 2009
Reuters
Michael Jackson is seen during rehearsals at Staples Center, Los Angeles in 2009
EPA
Michael Jackson is seen during rehearsals at Staples Center, Los Angeles in 2009
AP
Michael Jackson and Madonna in 1991
Getty Images
In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theatre and a dance studio.
Other features on the ranch are a Disney-style train station, a fire house and barn.
Mr Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake – which adjoins the property – for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto.
(
Ron Burkle
/ AP )
He ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.
The Associated Press contributed to this article