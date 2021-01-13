Billionaire media boss Sir David Barclay dies aged 86 just after a small disease

BILLIONAIRE media manager Sir David Barclay has died soon after a limited illness aged 86.

The businessman owned the The Telegraph newspapers along with his twin brother Frederick.

Their mixed wealth was an estimated £7 billion, according to The Sunday Moments Wealthy Listing of 2020.

He did his most effective to keep away from publicity, at the time stating: “Privacy is a valuable commodity”.

Born in Hammersmith, West London, David started off his working lifetime with a quantity of work like painting and decorating.

Alongside with his brother, he set up a quantity of productive enterprises right until turning his hand in the direction of media possession.

They 1st purchased weekly newspaper The European in 1992 in advance of purchasing the Telegraph Media Team in 2004 with a bid of £665 million.

Grandfather-of-nine David was associated in philanthropy and was knighted in 2000 for his guidance to healthcare research.

