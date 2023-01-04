An Aging Billionaire Gangsta Boo Dies at 43: Her Fortune, Biography, and More

On this page, you can check out information on Gangsta Boo’s net worth, biography, age, height, and weight. Gangsta boo is the stage name of Lola Chantrelle Mitchell. After releasing her album Both Worlds*69 in the early 2000s, American rapper and singer Gangsta boo gained popularity.

Biography of Gangsta Boo

In Tennessee, United States, on August 7, 1979, Lola Chantrelle Mitchell was born. She was born into a household of the middle class. When she was very small, her parents were correct. At the age of 16, Gangsta Boo began rapping as a means of support.

She has also produced numerous mixtapes and appeared in a number of music videos, all of which have gotten positive reviews from the public. Her normal musical repertoire includes hip-hop songs. She is cherished for being the American country’s first female rap artist.

Full Name: Gangsta Boo Net Worth: $5 Million {2023 expected} Age: 43 Country: United States Born: August 7, 1979 Salary: $400 Thousand Last Updated: 2023

Income Primarily from A Career

In 1995, Gangsta Boo and the other members of the group, Juicy J and DJ Paul, released their debut album, “Mystic Stylez,” a nightmarish addition to the booming rap scene at the time. The album, part of the subgenre of rap known as horrorcore, captivated listeners with its dark references to death and murders, eerie beats, and ominous vocals. Gangsta Boo referred to herself on the album as “the devil’s daughter,” capturing the supernatural tone of the project.

Three years later, Gangsta Boo released her first solo album, “Enquiring Minds.” It featured one of her best-known hits, in which she transformed a teasing line into its title and a sticky and memorable hook: “Where Dem Dollas At!?”

While the single hinted at a superficial sentiment, Gangsta Boo said in an interview with HipHopDX in 2014 that it also touched on the pressures of motherhood and raising a child.

She was going to make almost $0.4 million annually as of 2023. Her singing, music videos, and brand advertising are the main sources of her revenue. She additionally earns money by appearing as a guest in other music videos. In addition, she is a DJ and a music producer who has worked on numerous music videos. We will cover every aspect of Gangsta Boo’s personal life, profession, net worth, and income in this post.

Gangsta Boo Net Worth Trend

When she was just 16 years old, she began her profession. She has written incredible songs and rapped all of the top hits. The majority of her tracks are featured on Billboard’s top list. She is among the top rappers in the country

Net Worth in 2023 $5.0 Million Net Worth in 2022 $4.6 Million Net Worth in 2021 $4.2 Million Net Worth in 2020 $3.8 Million Net Worth in 2019 $3.5 Million .

Rapper Gangsta Boo from Memphis, formerly of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

According to a statement released by the Memphis Police Department on Monday, she was discovered dead last Sunday 1 January 2023 in a neighborhood to the west of Memphis International Airport at 4 PM local time.

The police stated that their investigation into her death was underway and that there were “no early signs of foul play.

Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Drug-Related?

No cause of death had been given at the time of the announcement, however, insiders close to the “Slob on My Nob” rapper informed TMZ that her passing appeared to be caused by drugs.

The night before attending a small performance in Memphis, the former member of the well-known hip-hop trio was seen with her brother, according to reports. Overdosing began in Gangsta Boo’s brother sometime at night, necessitating hospitalization.

Even though the brother recovered, insiders told the publication that Gangsta Boo’s death scene revealed drugs were found on her and that a fentanyl-laced substance is thought to have played a substantial role in her death.

As of this writing, the police are preparing to open a formal inquiry, and an autopsy will only reveal the cause of death for Gangsta Boo.