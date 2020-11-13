Billie Eilish’So I’m’ Lyrics & Meaning: Color at Body Shamers

Descartes Are proud of Billie Eilish’s”So I Am” lyrics.

Even the 18-year old singer revealed out just like a real #scholar after quoting the 17th-century French philosopher’s most famous statement”cogito, ergo sum,” a.k.a.,”I believe, therefore I am,” for her brand new single published on Thursday, November 12, along with an accompanying audio video. However, without turning this to Philosophy 101, let us break down exactly what Billie Eilish’s”So I am” is actually about.

Fundamentally, Billie is operating her up 21st-century model of ~understanding ~ “So I am”–while calling the individuals who believe that they understand her better than she understands herself. You know, such as the haters that body-shamed her again and again over and over. Without getting too deep into Descartes’s quotation (and, sorry ahead of all of the philosophy types around ), let us simply say that it reflects the concept that someone cannot doubt their presence if they’re capable of getting this uncertainty in the first location. Your self-consciousness is the thing that builds you.

However can Billie utilize this thought in her tune? On”So I’m,” she moans,”I am not your buddy or whatever / Damn, you believe that you’re the guy / I presume, so I am.” She is saying that she is the one person who can argue her presence, and no one else’s views of her very thing there. Her songs movie falls further hints: She conducts around a vacant mall, ingesting literally whatever she needs –Chipotle, pretzels, slush puppies, you name itand there is nobody about to authorities her body to get what she puts inside.

And if this does not sound as a smack in the head to her entire body shamers, then perhaps this lyric will:”Cease, what the hell are you referring to? / Get my name outta your mouth” You noticed her, people.

Grab the audio video under, and also for the remainder of all Billie Eilish’s”So I Am” lyrics, so just continue reading.

Chorus

I am not your buddy or anythingDamn, you believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I amI’m not the buddy or anythingDamn, you believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I’m

Verse 1

Cease, exactly what the hell are you referring to? HaGet my name outta your own mouthWe Aren’t exactly the same with withoutDon’t speak’bout me just like how you may know how exactly I feelTop of the Planet, but your universe is not realYour planet’s the perfect

Pre-Chorus

Therefore go have funI couldn’t care lessAnd you can offer matches my greatest, but only understand

Chorus

I am not your buddy or anythingDamn, you Believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I amI’m not that your buddy or anythingDamn, you Believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I’m

Verse 2

I do not need press to put your name alongside mineWe’re on various lines, therefore IWanna be fine enough, that they do not call my bluff’Cause I hate to findArticlesarticles, posts, articlesI’d rather you Stay unremarkable(obtained a lotta) Interviews, interviews, and interviewsWhen they state that the title, I simply act confused

Pre-Chorus

Can you have fun?I couldn’t care lessAnd you can supply matches my greatest, but only understand

Chorus

I am not your buddy or anythingDamn, you Believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I amI’m not that your buddy or anythingDamn, you Believe that you’re exactly the manI believe, so, I’m

Bridge

I am sorryI do not believe I captured your nameI’m sorryI do not believe I caught your title

Chorus

I am not your buddy or anything else (I am not your buddy )Damn, you Believe that you’re the guy (They beg na, they could attempt )I presume, so, I’m (Damn)I am not your buddy or whatever (Buddy they beg na)Damn, you Believe that you’re the guy (You are the guy )I believe, so, I’m (ThereforeI am)