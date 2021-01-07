Billie Eilish: Which Guinness Globe Documents has Billie Eilish broken? | Songs | Enjoyment

The tune was composed by herself and Finneas, and has built her the youngest ever singer to conduct a James Bond theme music.

As effectively as that, Billie realized 6 Guinness Globe Documents for her Grammy Award wins, which had been significant.

Billie broke the document for currently being the youngest artist to be nominated in all 4 field classes, which are Album of the Yr, Music of the Calendar year, Best New Artist and Document of the Calendar year.

She also transpired to win all these awards, building her both the initial woman and the youngest artist to obtain this.