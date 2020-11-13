Billie Eilish Fans Believe”So I Am” Video Can Be a Message to Haters

Billie Eilish does not have time to get haters. She is too busy releasing music.

The 18-year old performer dropped her tune”So I’m” on Thursday, Nov. 12, along with supporters could not help but wonder whether she had been sending a subtle message for her trolls.

From the corresponding audio video, Eilish can be observed running through a empty mall and quitting in numerous fast-food locations, such as Wetzel’s Pretzels, Chipotle, Hot Dog on a Stick plus also a donuts and coffee store.

As fans might remember, the”poor man” celebrity was body-shamed last month following a photograph of her wearing a spaghetti-strap shirt and shorts, along with her average (as she is set it)”loose clothing,” disperse online. Many followers were fast to return to Eilish’s shield, along with also the five-time Grammy winner introduced a movie Chizi Duru about”normalizing bodies” This was not the first-time Eilish was targeted, possibly. In reality, she had dealt with her critics a few times earlier, for example inside her NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY movie.