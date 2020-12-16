Billie Eilish Drops Intimate Glimpse Into Lifestyle With New Documentary Trailer

You men, we’re about to get an Intimate glimpse at Billie Eilish‘s daily life!

The trailer for her future documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Tiny Blurry, dropped on December 15 — and we are screaming!

From the bits we received of the Apple Television set movie, it’s tremendous obvs we’re likely to target on her daily life with her family members and Billie carrying out normal items, like, you know, finding her license. At the end, they even teased in a clip from a residence movie of Billie and her brother, Finneas, as small children!

About midway by the two-minute clip, we see a glimpse into the Grammy winner’s lifestyle with her mom, actress Maggie Baird. For the duration of their convo we hear Billie question:

“Why can’t we just miss persons nevertheless? Why do we have to cope? Why simply cannot we just let it transpire?”

To which her mother extremely somberly replies:

“Because it hurts.”

With out recognizing most of the particulars, it is very clear this doc will be much more about the journey of a 17-year-old youthful human being than a biopic of a movie star musician. It is likely to be tremendous inneresting to enjoy the “behind the scenes” life of someone as thriving as Eilish — who has been nominated for 141 awards, has 137 million followers on social media, and 5 Grammys. But with all the awesome achievements, the trailer has set the tone for this to be very a tearjerker.

Are you all prepared with the tissues? Simply because it thoroughly appears like we’re heading to will need an full box for this motion picture.

Be certain to capture the doc which releases February 26, 2021 on Apple Television+ if you like the trailer you see (under)!

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=n7VHYBkCbF4

