Billie Eilish cuddles up to rumoured boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

Could a cuddle and a coffee signal Billie Eilish has snagged herself a good guy?

The Bad Guy singer took a cosy stroll with little-known actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara, California, at the weekend. The pair grabbed pastries and coffee in an opportunity for Matthew to get acquainted with her pitbull, Shark.

Billie’s team have yet to respond to the photos, which show the 19-year-old resting her head on Matthew’s shoulder. The actor, whose IMDB credits include TV movie Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? quickly made his Instagram private. It’s unlikely that Billie will ever tell, having recently mocked celebs who go Instagram official.

‘I’ve had relationships and kept them private,’ she spilled. ‘Even the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public… and then they break up!’

It’s certainly all go for the Everything I Wanted star, who hinted at new tunes are on the way. She teased on Instagram: ‘Things are comingggg.’

The Grammy winner has kept her love life very private over the years, but opened up about a past relationship in her recent documentary.

The mystery man, named only as ‘Q’ in the film, and later named as Brandon Quention Adams, appeared in her new film, which tracks Billie’s rise to success.

Q and Billie’s relationship was seen starting when she was 16 and he was 22.

Discussing their break-up, Billie said: ‘I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

‘I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him.’

‘And there was just a lack of effort, I think,’ she continued. ‘I literally was just like, “Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself, you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. Like you think you do.”’

‘I do love him though, which is what made it harder, because I’m not over him,’ Billie admitted.

