Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Comprehensive List

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Murderous WINNER: Poor BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupCNCOJowell & RandyWINNER: Wisin & YandelZion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the YearPoor Bunny & Tainy”Callaíta”WINNER: Daddy Yankee Containing Snow,”Con Calma”Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA,”Baila Baila Baila”Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA”Otro Trago”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the YearEl CartelRIMASWINNER: Sony Music LatinUniversal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of This YearEl CartelLa IndustriaWINNER: Generic Music LatinoWK
Latin Rhythm Record of the YearWINNER: Poor Bunny, X 100PREFarruko, GangaleeJ Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASISSech, Sueños
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the YearRichRimasWINNER: Sony Music LatinUniversal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of This YearDimelo Vi LLCRimasSony Music LatinWINNER: Universal Music Latino
