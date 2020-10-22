Entertainment

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Comprehensive List

October 22, 2020
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Murderous WINNER: Poor BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupCNCOJowell & RandyWINNER: Wisin & YandelZion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the YearPoor Bunny & Tainy”Callaíta”WINNER: Daddy Yankee Containing Snow,”Con Calma”Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA,”Baila Baila Baila”Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA”Otro Trago”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the YearEl CartelRIMASWINNER: Sony Music LatinUniversal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of This YearEl CartelLa IndustriaWINNER: Generic Music LatinoWK

Latin Rhythm Record of the YearWINNER: Poor Bunny, X 100PREFarruko, GangaleeJ Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASISSech, Sueños

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the YearRichRimasWINNER: Sony Music LatinUniversal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of This YearDimelo Vi LLCRimasSony Music LatinWINNER: Universal Music Latino

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

