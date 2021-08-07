Bill Gates admits Jeffrey Epstein earned curability because of their meeting; regrets spending time

According to the latest news, Bill Gates has stated that he regrets spending time with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He considers it as “a huge mistake” in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The interview covers the relationship of Gates with Epstein. In the interview Gates clarifies the meeting was an attempt to get “billions for philanthropy,” as well as Gates’ alleged workplace misbehaviour at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It is to be noted that Gates’ story regarding his relationship with Epstein has not changed much since their meetings came to light. In 2019, he told The Wall Street Journal that he “didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with” Epstein. The New York Times reported after a month that a Gates spokesperson “regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so.”

The Times reported the two men have met many times for the sake of fundraising. In the CNN interview, Gates admitted about “several” meetings that in turn gave Epstein credibility. Gates was asked if he had any regrets about an affair with a Microsoft employee, Gates said everyone has regrets but he needs to “go forward” with his work.

It is to be noted that Melinda French Gates who recently filed for divorce with Bill Gates objected to Bill Gates’ meeting with Epstein. Note that even after their divorce, Melinda and Bill will continue to work together to run their charity, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, the foundation announced Melinda could leave after two years if she and Bill are incompetent to work together.