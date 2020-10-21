Bill Cosby’s Team Reassures Public Actor Is Doing Ok, Posts New Jail Picture Of Him

Bill Cosby’s Team Reassures Public Actor Is Feeling Ok, Posts New Jail Picture Of Him

Bills Cosby’s staff is reassuring the people that the 83-year old celebrity is doing fine, following a fresh mug shot moved viral of him before this week.

Bill Cosby’s Twitter accounts posted a picture of him grinning, holding a telephone. A mask may be observed around his throat, as he traces a dark red, long sleeve top.

The picture had been captioned:

This photograph was shot by his own publicist, Andrew Wyatt, throughout his initial digital movie conference phone with Mr. Cosby past week. We’re submitting this to guarantee his loved ones members and fans he is doing fine in this outbreak.

As previously mentioned, that the new mugshot went viral about Bill Cosby this past week.

Bill Cosby is predicted to serve his complete 10-year sentence after being found guilty of 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He had been found guilty on April 26, 2018 and about September 25, 2018, that he had been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison and a $25,000 fine and court costs of trials.

Which are your ideas about the most recent Bill Cosby movie? Write beneath.