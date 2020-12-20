Bill Bailey and Oti crowned WINNERS even with collapse in rehearsals

Invoice Bailey and Oti are Strictly Arrive Dancing 2020 champions right after 4 famous people battled it out with their dance associates for the likelihood to acquire the well known Glitterball trophy.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and singer HRVY experienced been very hot favourites all over the 2020 sequence, which concluded early owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

But 55-year-aged Monthly bill Bailey impressed judges and admirers alike to access the last and consider house the trophy.

And however, the comic endured a collapse in remaining rehearsals, following his legs ‘stopped working’.

Stick to our live blog below for all the newest information and updates…