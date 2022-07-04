Big Sean Dating History- Big Sean’s Current and Past Relationships Are Detailed Here!

Rapper Big Sean was born in the United States on March 25, 1988, as Sean Michael Leonard Anderson. With the release of his third mixtape, Finally Famous Vol. 3: Big, in 2010, Anderson, who started his music career in 2007, became more well-known. Following this, he entered into a recording agreement with GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings. His debut studio album, Finally Famous, which featured the US top 10 single “Dance (Ass),” was later released in 2011. (featuring Nicki Minaj).

Anderson released Hall of Fame (2013) as a follow-up, and Dark Sky Paradise (2015), his third album, debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200. The top singles “Blessings” and “I Don’t Fuck with You” were also included (featuring Drake and Kanye West). His highest-charting US hit, “Bounce Back,” was featured on his fourth album, I Decided (2017). His fifth album, Detroit 2 (2020), was his third straight platinum album.

Big Sean Dating History

Big Sean is dating who? This list of well-known women who have dated rapper Big Sean will provide you with more information about these fortunate ladies. This thorough dating history provides all the information you need to know about Big Sean’s love engagements, including information on his current partner, previous relationships, photos of the two of them together, and dating rumours.

This list includes Big Sean’s ex-wives along with extra details about each one, including their birthdates and occupations. These women come in all different sizes and shapes, but they all share one thing in common: they are all women that Big Sean has dated or had a hookup with. Try your hardest not to feel envious of the women Big Sean has been seen with since it’s easy to do so. Jhené Aiko, Naya Rivera, and Ariana Grande are on the list of Big Sean’s alleged ex-wives and girlfriends.

Aiko Jhené

From February 2016 to March 2019, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko were romantically involved. They shared an album together titled Twenty88 in 2016.

Little Mom

There are rumours that Big Sean and Lil Mama dated in 2015. Niatia Jessica Kirkland, best known by her stage name Lil Mama, was born in Brooklyn and Harlem, New York, on October 4, 1989. She is an American rapper, singer, actor, motivational speaker, and television personality. When she was seventeen, her debut album VYP (Voice of the Young People), which sold 19,000 copies in its first week, reached the top 10 Billboard charts.

She released four significant singles from the album, including the classic song and dance anthem “Lip Gloss,” which led to nominations for Monster Single of the Year at the MTV VMAs and two Teen Choice Awards. Worldwide, Lil Mama has sold more than a million records. After working with Avril Lavigne on the song “Girlfriend,” Lil Mama received more exposure in the Pop music world.

After the popularity of her hit single “Hustler Girl,” Lil Mama took a break from music to concentrate on her role as a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew for a total of seven seasons from 2008 to 2012. She was one of the youngest judges in the history of any competitive television programme. She served alongside Mario Lopez, Layla Kayleigh, JC Chasez, Shane Sparks, and producer and fellow judge Randy Jackson.

Grande, Ariana

Rapper Big Sean and singer Ariana Grande were together from August 2014 to April 2015. An American singer, songwriter, and actress by the name of Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993. She is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum music singer who is renowned for having a broad vocal range that critics sometimes compare to Mariah Carey’s. Grande, who was born in Boca Raton, Florida, started her career in the Broadway production of 13, in 2008.

She became well-known for playing Cat Valentine in the Victorious television series on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013 and in its spin-off Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014. As her passion in music expanded, Grande recorded songs for the Victorious soundtrack and signed with Republic Records in 2011 after the label’s executives discovered YouTube videos of her performing songs. 2013 saw the release of her debut album, Yours Truly. It was a pop and R&B album with 1950s doo-wop influences that debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 and gave rise to “The Way,” a collaboration with rapper Mac Miller, which became her first US top ten song.

My Everything, Grande’s second studio album, carried on the pop-R&B style of its predecessor while adding EDM influences. It topped the Billboard 200 and had the most US top-ten singles of any artist that year with “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Bang Bang,” and “Love Me Harder.” On her third studio album, Dangerous Woman (2016), which was her first of three straight number-one albums in the UK and produced top ten songs like the Grammy-nominated title track and “Side to Side,” Grande’s pop-R&B styles expanded. Grande experimented with trap while maintaining her signature pop-R&B tones on her next two albums, Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

These were projects on which she had the most creative control yet and displayed a more vulnerable and personal side. Both albums debuted at number one in several countries and received praise from music critics. While the latter smashed numerous streaming records, the former received a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and gave birth to the international top three single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Rivera, Naya

In April 2013, Big Sean and Naya Rivera began dating. In October 2013, they got married, but they subsequently broke up in April 2014. American actress and singer Naya Marie Rivera passed away on July 13, 2020 (born January 12, 1987). Before obtaining the part of Hillary Winston on the short-lived CBS comedy The Royal Family at the age of 4 (1991–1992), she started her career as a child model and actress, appearing in national television commercials. For her role, she was nominated for a Young Artist Award.

Following a string of teenage guest appearances and recurrent television parts, Rivera landed her first major adult role as Santana Lopez on the Fox television series Glee (2009–2015), for which she was nominated for multiple awards.

Alyssa Marie

Ashley Marie and Big Sean were high school sweethearts and dated from 2007 to January 2013.

