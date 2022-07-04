“Big Sean and Jhené Aiko”- They Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

The child of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko is on the way! The pair, who work together frequently, are “overjoyed” about this new chapter in their lives and are expecting their first child together. A representative told ET on Sunday, “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next phase.”

The newborn will be Aiko’s second child and the “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper’s first. Aiko already has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko, whom she has with singer O’Ryan Browner, Omarion of B2K. After snapping pictures of the longtime couple out and about in Beverly Hills on Saturday with Aiko displaying her growing baby belly, TMZ announced the news.

Unknown how far along in her pregnancy “The Worst” singer is, but the pair, both 34, commented on the news on Instagram. Sean gushed about how excited he is to be a father on his Instagram Story, calling the pregnancy a “whole new incentive.” Newfound motivation for sure! Sean penned. We are grateful that God is continuing to bless us. adding in a different post, “Excited to become a father.”

Aiko, on the other hand, made a subtle reference to the news by posting a black-and-white image of her as a little girl, clutching her stomach like a new mother. The message received a lot of affection from the singer’s followers, who congratulated and expressed delight for the couple.

The TWENTY88 singers began dating in 2016, and Aiko revealed to DJ Khaled in a February 2021 interview that their relationship was based on friendship. Aiko remarked at the time, “Our relationship is what it is because of the foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level. Our friendship is really strong.”

The Couple Dated Intermittently until Briefly Breaking up In 2019

At the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, ET spoke with Sean and Aiko about the impact they want their music to have on society. It’s quite important, you know. Aiko told ET’s Kevin Frazier, “I think we all put a lot of work into our music, and it always feels fantastic to be recognized in any manner. And for me, that is the most important thing.

The “Stay Ready” singer continued, “I believe for me, you know, the individuals that I’ve lost, I do it for them. “I also carry their dreams within me,” Sean stated that it was their duty to preserve the songs of Black and other people of color who had just perished in tragedies.

Sean said, “They not only paved the way for us; we are carrying their dreams. It’s a never-ending battle, and it’s really up to us to continue it because it’s still very much alive. The path ahead of us is long, but we’re here to take it, he continued, “We got to represent who we are. Look through the websites below for more information on the couple.

