Big Mouth Author Jak Knight Passed Away At The Age of 28 As Fellow Comedians Mourned!

Known for his work on the television shows Black-ish and Big Mouth, Jak Knight was a writer, comedian, and actor. He was 28.

After his family revealed that the Bust Down star had passed away Thursday night in Los Angeles, friends and comedians from all around the world paid tribute to him, according to Variety. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

When PEOPLE asked a representative for a response, they did not do so right away.

“Let Jak Knight rest in peace. A great person and a hilarious comedian. I’m not believing that “Kumail Nanjiani posted on Twitter about Eternals. “Ever juke on a girl while inebriated and sobbing over Jak Knight’s passing? Excellent experience, “Hannibal Buress of Broad City made a post. “Jak Knight made me laugh. His comedic voice will be missed “Blake Anderson, the star of Workaholics, wrote.

“I’m shocked. Jak Knight was unique in every way. A unique talent, someone who is truly nice and funny—an uncommon combination. This is simply so unbelievable, “Joel Kim Booster, from Fire Island, tweeted something.

“I was genuinely shocked to learn about Jak Knight’s demise. Only 28. a top-notch stand-up comedian and cool person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones “Star of Everything’s Trash Phoebe Robinson tweeted about it.

“Adieu, Jak Knight. For his buddies, he prayed “Chance the Rapper penmanship.

“Adieu, Jak Knight. Despite the fact that I only had a few encounters with him, each time I did, I always felt as though I was conversing with one of the greats “Jack Quaid posted for The Boys. “His close friends and family have my deepest sympathies. He was extraordinary.”

With Sam Jay, Chris Redd, and Langston Kerman, Knight most recently co-created and co-starred in Peacock’s Bust Down. A group of four friends who work part-time jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana are the subject of the show, which debuted on the streaming service in March. In addition, Knight worked with his associates as an executive producer.

Additionally to acting in Chelsea Peretti’s First Time Female Director, he has written for Black-ish and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. On Pause with Sam Jay and Big Mouth, Knight also served as both a writer and an actor.

As an opening act for comedians like Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale, and Eric Andre, Knight performed stand-up comedy tours all over the world. He participated in the Netflix stand-up series The Comedy Lineup in 2018, and he was selected as a Comedy Central Comic to Watch in 2014.