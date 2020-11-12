Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Welcome Baby Boy

Care, houseguests: The Big Brother fam is rising!

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Brendon declared the news through Twitter, composing,”Thanks for all of the well wishes for Rachel and the infant. Rachel and our infant boy are both healthy and doing well. They’re recovering in UCLA. I’m sure it won’t be too long before Rachel shares a few pics, but I’ll leave that up into our momma warrior”

Pops additionally verified that they have yet to choose a name for their toddlers.

Rachel and Brendan–that met while competing season 12 of Big Brother at 2010 and proceeded on seem on several seasons of The remarkable Race–also talk about a 4-year-old girl termed Adora Boreali.

After declaring her pregnancy May, Rachel caught up using E! News only and said she could not await Adora to turn into a husband.