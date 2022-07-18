Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother Together, we welcome our third child.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who were on Big Brother 19 in 2017 and won a million dollars on The Amazing Race 30 in 2018, welcomed their third child on July 16. Jessica and Cody met on Big Brother and fell in love, and they married on October 13, 2018. Maverick, their daughter, was born on March 17, 2019, and Carter York, their daughter, was born on October 5, 2020. Cody is also the father to Paisley, his daughter from a prior relationship.

Jessica and Cody aren’t the only pair that fell in love while living in the Big Brother house. Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder of Big Brother 11 and 13, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas of Big Brother 12 and 13, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones of Big Brother 13, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo of Big Brother 18, and Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams of Big Brother 20 are married couples. All of the couples have children, and Bayleigh and Swaggy C are expecting their first. Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are also married from Season 22. Season 20’s Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen get engaged. Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao of Season 23 are also dating.

Jessica and Cody Revealed to Us Weekly that Their Newborn Daughter

Atlas Ruby Nickson was born on Saturday, July 16. They stated, “We’ve always said we wanted a big family since the day we met. We were lucky enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream on Saturday morning. Welcome to the great world, Atlas Ruby Nickson. We can’t wait to watch what you do with the life God has given you!” Jessica gave birth at 36 weeks pregnant, a little sooner than intended, but Baby Atlas is “happy and healthy” and weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jessica and Cody smile in a snapshot taken in the hospital shortly after the newborn’s birth, as Jessica carries Baby Atlas, according to an Instagram nofollowpost posted by the couple. Jessica captioned the photograph, “Hello and welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson 07.16.22 6lb 1oz.” Cody noted in the comments section, “Jessica is still in the middle of surgery as this photo is being shot to assess how well she did with this one. A true champion.” Many past Big Brother houseguests, including Bayleigh Dayton, Brent Champagne, Daniele Donato, Alyssa Lopez, Jordan Lloyd, Kemi Fakunle, and Corey Brooks, wished them well in the comments area. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk from Bachelor in Paradise also congratulated the couple.

Jessica and Cody Have Been Creating a Wonderful Life Together Since Their Time on Big Brother.

They frequently compliment each other’s parenting abilities on their Instagram pages, indicating that they have a love and happy relationship. Jessica and Cody have been there for each other through everything since Big Brother. Baby Atlas is very lucky to be joining the Nickson family, with her parents and elder sisters showering her with love.

