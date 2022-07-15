Big Brother Season 24: On Eviction Night, An Unexpected Exit Shocks The Entire House!

The 24th season of Big Brother is already one of the most tumultuous and unpredictable in recent memory. On the first live eviction night on Thursday, a participant was sent home, but not in the manner that most people anticipated.

Paloma Aguilar left the house early for “a personal reason,” which the show hinted was connected to the growing worry and stress she experienced throughout her week on the show before the live eviction voting could begin.

Paloma’s decision to leave the competition—making her just the fourth Big Brother contestant to ever do so—also threw the show for a loop, eliminating the much-anticipated “Backstage Twist.”

The host, Julie Chen Moonves, described to the house occupants what the twist would have been and how things would change after Paloma left.

“Five of you were in danger of returning home this week. Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins, the two nominees, and Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoops, and Paloma, the three performers who were escorted backstage, “Julie disclosed.

“The original plan for tonight called for a fight between one of the two nominees selected by the house and one of the backstage pass holders rather than a vote and eviction. That head-to-head matchup would have ended with the loser being sent home right away.”

“One house guest was supposed to leave tonight due to the behind-the-scenes surprise. Everything that was going to happen tonight is now different since Paloma, who was one of the five players in danger of being removed, is no longer in the game “Julie went on.

“The behind-the-scenes twist has ended. That assures Alyssa and Brittany that they are both secure for the evening and that they can go home.”

Taylor and Terrance are also safe from eviction, according to Julie, since “a significant piece of the twist was that no one was going to be voted out and evicted this week like a normal show.”

This essentially means that the contestants squared off in the upcoming Head of Household battle as the show “resets,” so to speak.

Each winner of the two-person obstacle course races earned a seat in the actual Head of Household competition. The remaining eligible houseguests then competed against one another in that round.

House guest Jasmine Davis defeated Terrence in a race, which was unexpectedly won, however after jumping off the winning platform, she hurt her foot.

As Jasmine lay on the ground clutching at her ankle, the show abruptly cut to commercial. Jasmine, though, seemed to be in good spirits but was still in a lot of discomforts as the event resumed. At this point, it is unclear how the injury will affect her playing.

Paloma left early, but that didn’t mean the atmosphere was any better, even though nobody was sent home as a result. Many of the house guests wept when Paloma left since they had forged friendships and connections with her.

The show detailed Paloma’s anxiousness throughout the entire episode, including how she was only getting two to three hours of sleep every night.

“I need some quiet time. I mean it. In this house, I physically cannot sleep. I’m worn out “Paloma conversed in the journal room. She was also begging the other participants to vote her out and wasn’t eating frequently.

At some point, Head of Household Daniel Durston summoned everybody to the living room to hear a message from the producers.

Daniel read the statement while crying, “Houseguests, owing to a personal problem, Paloma will no longer — Paloma will no longer be participating in the Big Brother competition.” She wanted to let you know how much she loves you all and how much she hopes for the best for you.

In this contentious season, it was an emotional turning point.

Big Brother season 4 premieres on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.