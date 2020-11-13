‘Big Brother’ Alums Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Welcome Baby No. 2!

There’s a new Big Brother baby!

Alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas announced on Wednesday (November 11) that they had welcomed a baby boy together. This is the second child for the couple.

“Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby,” Brendon tweeted. “Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet.”

The following day, Brendon followed up with an update.

“No pic of the baby just yet, but he is a big boy!” Brendon tweeted. “So much love and respect for Rachel. How she did it I will never know.”

Brendon and Rachel are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Adora.

The couple first met on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010 before marrying in September 2012.Congrats Rachel and Brendon!

