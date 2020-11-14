Biffy Clyro’s touring guitarist Mike Vennart shares brand new album’From The Dead, Dead Wood’

Biffy Clyro’s flying guitarist Mike Vennart has published a brand new album called’From The Dead, Dead Wood’ — you’ll listen to it under.

The Manchester-based axe guy, with the platform name Vennart, shared with the eight-track job weekly (November 6), also Biffy have encouraged their fans to choose a listen.

“Our fast-fingered reside guitarist @Vennart has recently released a killer new album,” the Scottish stone giants tweeted. “Check it out”

‘From The Dead, Dead Wood’ has been”written fast throughout lockdown 2020, using a few abandoned pieces exhumed and spared from years past,” Vennart explained of the record.

“Singing listed in your home. Thank you neighbors,” the guitarist additional, prior to thanking contributors Joe Lazarus, Ben Griffiths, Richard A Ingram (AKA Gambler) along with Charlie Barnes.

Last month, Biffy Clyro shared a brand new version of the tune’Space’, that includes a 40-piece orchestra and a choir.

The first version of the monitor features to the group’s chart-topping eighth record’A Celebration Of Endings’, that came in August.

The brand new rendition of’Space’ was recorded at Abbey Road Studios for Amazon Originals. The newest take are available only on Amazon Music, such as around the playlist’Rock Scene’.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil has combined forces with his long term guitar technology Richard’Churd’ Pratt to make his first ever touch guitar pedal.

The’BOOOOOM BLAST’ distortion pedal is thought to catch the Biffy frontman’s trademark sound, but will probably be restricted to only 200 units if it ships January 31.

At a distinctive signature for Biffy lovers, Neill may even signal each product and paint them using a stripe that references the art into the group’s latest album’A Celebration of Endings’ — and a thank you note.