Biden’s Camp Denies Ice Cube’s Claims That Dems Wanted To speak ABout CWBA Following The Election

As it was disclosed that Ice Cube had spoken to the Trump administration regarding the Platinum program, Cube maintained the Democrats did not need to talk with him concerning the possible program until after the election — they all state that is a lie.

Representative Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of Biden’s effort, sat down to get a radio interview in which he contested Cube’s maintains.

“I want to be crystal clear. That didn’t occur,” he states. “I enjoy the fact that Ice Cube is becoming engaged in coverage. I believe that’s a fantastic thing, but as soon as you embark getting right into it. . .you need to be honest, however. . .you have a duty, I believe, to watch it to be exhaustive by it.”

“Truth: I set the CWBA,” Cube tweeted in the moment. “Both parties contacted mepersonally. Dems said we will deal with CWBA following the election. Trump effort made some alterations to their strategy after speaking with us on the CWBA.”