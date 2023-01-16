Bianca Censori Wealth: Is Kanye West’s New Wife Already a Millionaire?

Bianca Censori is a well-known architect, entrepreneur, and jewelry designer from the United States. She works at Yeezy. She is best known for being Kanye West’s new wife. Since November 2022, Bianca Censori has worked at Yeezy. She wasn’t known to be famous until she got married to Kanye West in 2023. In 2016, when Bianca Censori was only 21, she was in an article for i-D. She started the jewelry company Nylons when she was in high school, and she ran it while she was studying architecture at the University of Melbourne.

Bianca Censori’s Early Life and Career

On January 5, Bianca Censori was born in Italy. We don’t know much more about her personal life. She has been in the news a lot since her marriage to the rapper became a big deal on the internet. Information about her parents and siblings isn’t very useful since she turned off her social media, which was the only way to find out about them.

Bianca loved acting and modeling, but she went to school to get a degree in architecture and graduated from Melbourne University. Bianca started her business while she was going to school at the University of Melbourne. She sold jewelry that she had made.

She was once asked about her company, Nylons, which was a very interesting business idea. She said, “I started messing around with mesh, then I put crystals inside the mesh and made really simple thin chokers.” I started selling them, and slowly, my business grew.”

While she was still in high school, she improved her life by becoming an entrepreneur on her own. So, when she was done with school, Bianca worked for a year as a design consultant. Later, she had the chance to work for three years as a student architect.

Before joining Kanye West’s company, she got her master’s degree in architecture in Australia. She joined Yeezy as a very talented architect.

Bianca Censori’s Net Worth

Bianca Censori is thought to have a net worth of $2 million. As a successful businesswoman and architect, she has made a few good amounts of money over the course of her career. She has been a well-known architect in the US for a long time, and her recent marriage has made her a shining star.

Name Bianca Censori Nick Name Bianca Date Of Birth January 5, 1996 Age 27 Birth Place Melbourne, Australia Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 57kg Profession Entrepreneur, Architect,

And Model Net Worth $2 million

Personal Life

We don’t know much about her life outside of her job as of now. If she had been with someone before, she hasn’t have said so. Currently, available information says that the businessman and the artist got married in a secret ceremony. Before the marriage rumors, the two were seen having dinner at the Waldorf Astoria. Even though Kanye West just released the song “Censori Overload,” they likely got married.

On Friday, January 13, TMZ reported that Ye had married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer at Ye’s brand Yeezy. According to the news source, the couple exchanged rings at a secret ceremony, but they have not filed a marriage certificate to make the relationship official.

Conclusion

Bianca Censori is a self-made millionaire with a lot of skills and a net worth of $2 million. She is an American model and actress. She even built her own company at age of 21 named “Nylons” after that since November 2020, she has been an architect for West’s company, Yeezy. She is married to the famous American rapper and singer Kanye West right now. Even though she was successful in her career, she wasn’t very well known, but after she got married to Ye, she became a big deal.