Beyonce Under Fire For Showing ‘Too Much Booty’ In Vogue Pics!!

Beyonce is on the cover of the December issue of Vogue Magazine, and MTO News has learned that the pictures are drumming up a bit of controversy.

First the good news – fans all over the globe think Beyonce looked AMAZING in the pictures. They unanimously agree that the 39 year old superstar looked gorgeous in the pics, and her body was flawless.

Now the bad. Some of Beyonce’s fans think the pics are “too sexy”, especially for a mother of three. They are also worried that the way the fashion mag over-sexualized her – a Black woman – may have social and political ramifications.

Here are the images from Vogue, the first two images are the ones that are drumming up the most controversy:

What do you think, are her fans overreacting?