Beyonce Teams Up With Peloton, Creating “Homecoming” Themed Workouts In Celebration Of HBCU Students

November 10, 2020
2 Min Read
It’s almost been three years since Beyonce headlined the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California.  She performed two nights at the popular music festival, with a “Homecoming” theme, dancing and singing on stage on bleachers.

A year after the performance she released the long waited 2 hour film titled “Homecoming” on Netflix.  The film was an intimate look at the 37-year-old singer’s memorable 2018 Coachella performance.

Over quarantine, Peloton bikes became very popular as many of the gyms closed around the nation.  The at-home fitness brand is now collaborating with Beyonce in a multi-year deal, that will drop a series of “Homecoming” themed workouts, paying homage to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Beyonce has reportedly helped to create cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga and meditation classes that will air exclusively on Peloton machines and the Peloton app.  Beyonce, who is the most requested artist among the company’s 3.6 million members, is dropping the classes during the fall HBCU semester.

Beyonce is also gifting a complimentary 2-year digital membership to students at 10 different HBCUs, which will give the students access to the Peloton app without needing the equipment that starts at around $2,000. Beyonce says she has been a member of Peloton for years and is excited to be partnering with the company in such an innovative way helping people become the “versions of themselves.”Beyonce adds,

“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

What are your thoughts on Beyonce’s collaboration with Peloton? Let us know in the comments!