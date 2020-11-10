Beyonce Teams Up With Peloton, Creating “Homecoming” Themed Workouts In Celebration Of HBCU Students

It’s almost been three years since Beyonce headlined the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California. She performed two nights at the popular music festival, with a “Homecoming” theme, dancing and singing on stage on bleachers.

A year after the performance she released the long waited 2 hour film titled “Homecoming” on Netflix. The film was an intimate look at the 37-year-old singer’s memorable 2018 Coachella performance.

Over quarantine, Peloton bikes became very popular as many of the gyms closed around the nation. The at-home fitness brand is now collaborating with Beyonce in a multi-year deal, that will drop a series of “Homecoming” themed workouts, paying homage to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Click To Purchase Your Tickets Click To Purchase Your Tickets

Beyonce has reportedly helped to create cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga and meditation classes that will air exclusively on Peloton machines and the Peloton app. Beyonce, who is the most requested artist among the company’s 3.6 million members, is dropping the classes during the fall HBCU semester.