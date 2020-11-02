Beyonce Shows Surprising Fact Fans Do Not Know About Her!

Beyonce is your Queen B! )

Throughout her December cover story with all British Vogue, the 39-year-old entertainer showed a surprising truth about herself that lovers do not understand.

“I know that it’s random, but I’ve two beehives. Actual ones,” Beyonce shared. “I have had them in my home for some time now. I’ve around 80,000 bees plus individuals create countless jars of honey per year.”

Beyonce clarified that she began beehives for her children.

“I began the beehives as my brothers, Blue and Rumi, the two have horrible allergies, also honey contains numerous curing attributes,” Beyonce demonstrated.

Also from the meeting, Beyonce describes how she believes shifted as a man by the occasions of 2020.

For more from Beyonce, visit Vogue.co.uk!