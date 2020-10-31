Beyoncé Quotes on Family and Uplifting Black Voices at 2020

If Beyoncé creates motions, she creates motions. On the insides of the highly anticipated Adidas x ray Ivy Park Drip two launching, the 39-year-old mogul has shrunk maybe not just one, but three fresh British Vogue covers to get a unique attribute. As anticipated, Queen Bey appears perfect in each picture, swaying ensembles from her most recent collection, in addition to Alexander McQueen, Atsuko Kudo, Christian Louboutin, Mugler, and Jimmy Choo. The pay shots will also be historical emblems, as 21-year-old photographer Kennedi Carter will be the most adorable individual to capture pictures such as British Vogue‘s slick front page.

Talking to this magazine, Beyoncé opened about the way the events of 2020 have influenced her and everything she expects to achieve by uplifting Black listeners. Take a look at her standout quotations beforehand, then browse the complete feature in the December issue of British Vogue, accessible via electronic download and also on newsstands Friday, Nov. 6.