Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Quawan Charles | Music

Via the site of her site, the celebrity singer and singer featured an image of Quawan Charles along with the concept”Rest in peace Quawan’Bobby’ Charles 2005-2020.”

Beyoncé was in the forefront of spotlighting social justice, and today, she is paying tribute to some Black adolescent who was discovered dead in Louisiana.

The 15-year old Baldwin, Louisiana, adolescent disappeared from his house October 30. Days after, the family said that the body was discovered at a sugarcane area about 20 miles off from Iberia Parish. Along with also the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office reported a preliminary autopsy reveals Quawan probably sentenced to deathreports KLFY-TV.

A research has been established by local governments to learn what occurred between Quawan’s disappearance and his entire body being uncovered.

The medical examiner’s office said a complete report may take around 12 months ). The local sheriff’s department, but has deemed the situation about his death”suspicious”

Beyoncé has brought awareness to people who have died due to violence from Dark and brown bodies also called for justice for them. Back in May, she published a tribute to Ahmaud Arbery amid a chorus of calls for justice.

Currently, in the event of all Quawan, her concept comes in a time of increasing calls from his loved ones and racial justice urges to ascertain the reason for death for its 15-year old.

Quawan’s household has established a Gofundme to run an independent autopsy and help pay costs of exploring his death.